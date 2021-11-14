Netherlands takes a nap, concedes a draw to Montenegro and loses chance to secure a spot in the 2022 World Cup | qualifiers – europe

After missing out on the 2018 World Cup, the Netherlands saw a chance to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in advance to escape with a nap this Saturday. The team led by Louis van Gaal drew 2-2 with Montenegro, away from home, after being winning by two goals difference – giving up the tie in the final 10 minutes. One victory was enough to secure a place in Qatar.

The stage for qualifying one round in advance began to be built before the Dutch entered the field. Louis van Gaal’s team – team commander in 2014 in Brazil – was rooting for an unlikely stumbling block by Norway against modest Latvia, at home, which ended up happening: without Haaland, the Nordic team was 0-0.

1 of 2 Memphis Depay scored twice but Holland conceded a draw to Montenegro — Photo: Getty Images Memphis Depay scored twice, but Holland conceded a draw to Montenegro — Photo: Getty Images

So, the Netherlands took the field knowing that one victory would be enough to guarantee their place in Qatar, without having to depend on the direct confrontation against Norway in the final round. And almost did his homework. At 25 minutes, Memphis Depay – great star of the current squad – opened the scoring taking a penalty and bringing more tranquility to the team. In the second half, the Barcelona forward reappeared decisively, at nine, to score the second goal after a pass by Dumfries, with a letter submission – he is the top scorer in the competition with nine goals.

However, nine minutes from the end of the game, the scenario began to change in a negative way for the Dutch, when Vukotic managed to cash in for the Montenegro selection. The atmosphere of apprehension gripped the Netherlands, who saw their opponents press and draw a draw four minutes later, with Vujnovic. Van Gaal’s team still tried in the end, but didn’t regain the lead on the scoreboard, wasting important points.

The draw leaves the Dutch with 20 points in Group G of the European qualifiers, two more than Turkey, who thrashed Gibraltar and took second place to Norway, who have the same score but disadvantage on goal difference: 10 to 9. The first place in the bracket guarantees a direct spot in the World Cup, while the second goes to the repechage, in a round-trip knockout.

In the final round, next Tuesday, the Netherlands will host Norway in a direct confrontation in Rotterdam, without the presence of an audience. The team depends only on you: just beating the Norwegians to ensure qualification for the 2022 World Cup. One tie probably also works for the direct spot. at the World Cup, since, in this case, Turkey would need to beat Montenegro by at least 13 goals difference to take the first place. A defeat, however, could even leave the Netherlands team out of the recap, if the Turks win their game.