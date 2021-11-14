Neto confesses to having killed his 94-year-old grandmother in a confession of the “Truth or Dare” game | World

A 21-year-old British boy was sentenced to life in prison after confessing, during a prank called “Truth or Dare,” to killing while killing his considerate grandmother (his stepfather’s mother) — whose death in a fire was considered accidental.

According to the BBC, Tiernan Darnton burned down Mary Gregory’s home in Heysham, Lancashire, on May 28, 2018. The 94-year-old victim was found under a table, trapped. She was rescued, but died after four days.

Investigators initially believed that the fire was caused by a cigarette. In 2019, however, the investigation was reopened and police discovered that Darnton had confessed to being the perpetrator during a counseling session.

He made a similar confession several weeks after the fire during a game of ‘Truth or Dare’, in which he told two friends about his “darker secret”. “I have a secret that I haven’t told anyone – I may have killed someone,” she told her friends, adding that she set fire to it because she no longer wanted the lady to suffer from dementia.

“Murder was on his mind for some time,” said Judge Amanda Louise Yip, who sentenced Darnton to life in prison with a minimum of 15 years in prison.

On Darnton’s cell phone and laptop, investigators found Internet searches taken after the fire that included “I’m a murderer”, “I’m a monster and I’m going to hell” and “I want to do harm.”

