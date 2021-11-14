New rebellion in Ecuador’s penitentiary leaves more than 50 dead

A new rebellion left 58 detainees dead in the same penitentiary in Guayaquill, southwest Ecuador, which in September was the scene of one of the largest prison massacres in Latin American history (119 deaths), announced this Saturday (13) the police commander, General Tannya Varela.

The official said at a press conference that “so far” the clashes between detainees, which began this Friday (12), have left “58 deprived of liberty who lost their lives and 12 injured.” The intervention of the police to try to restore order in the penitentiary “allowed to save lives”, declared Pablo Arosemena, governor of the province of Guayas, which has Guayaquil as its capital.

Rival criminal groups linked to drug trafficking wage a fierce battle at the Guayas 1 penitentiary. On September 28, 119 people died in the same prison, the worst massacre in Ecuadorian prison history and one of the most serious in Latin America.

The place – which has 8,500 prisoners, an overpopulation of 60% according to official data – has been the scene of acts of violence since then. After the September rebellion, another 15 detainees were murdered, bringing the balance to 134 dead as of Saturday.

Prison riots in Ecuador have resulted in more than 250 prisoner deaths since the beginning of the year. In February, 79 inmates died in simultaneous riots in four prisons. The September massacre prompted the Ecuadorian government to declare a state of emergency for the prison system for 60 days (until the end of November): soldiers support the police in securing the country’s 65 prisons.