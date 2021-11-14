Next chapter, Monday, November 15 · TV News

Check out the summary of the next chapter of Um Lugar ao Sol, a soap opera on the 9th of Globo, which airs this Monday (15):

Renato/Christian tells Santiago that he called the driver to apologize for the rude attitude Barbara had with the boy.Noca encourages Lara to move forward with her new job at the school’s cafeteria. Ravi is alarmed to hear Joy enter his apartment to hide from the police.

Cecília decides to pose for the campaign with Rebeca, who is bothered by her daughter’s success. Ilana suggests to Rebeca that she end her marriage to Tulio.Hannah announces that she is pregnant. Renato/Christian is surprised to learn that Barbara has stopped taking birth control.

Lara realizes that Noca has set up a date with Mateus.Renato/Christian discovers that his brother killed a person run over. Renato/Christian thinks about Lara. Matthew shows interest in Lara. Barbara tells Renato/Christian that she’s pregnant.

