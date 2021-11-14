Neymar and Bruna Biancardi live an open relationship, says website

The relationship between Neymar and Bruna Biancardi was never officially assumed by the PSG player. However, the influencer has spent the last few months attending the shirt 10’s house in Paris and appeared in photos at private parties alongside the striker.

According to the Extra newspaper, the two have an open relationship. And that would be the reason for the athlete to continue flirting with other women – always with Bruna’s knowledge. “Everything is done under the knowledge of the digital influencer. We explain: the two have an ‘open relationship’, with freedom, without demands or jealousy, and being able to stay with whoever they want,” says the publication.

Neymar doesn’t want to take the relationship seriously, according to the newspaper. Last Thursday, for example, in addition to Bruna Biancardi, the athlete invited several beauties to follow the match between Brazil and Colombia, at Neo Química Arena.

“Many of them, Neymar doesn’t even know personally, but he started following, liking and commenting recently on Instagram. In other words: the father is more on than ever”, concluded the newspaper.

