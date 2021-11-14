Neymar presents a harassed Santos boy in an emotional encounter

After following the training of the Brazilian national team this afternoon (13), BN, a 9-year-old Santos fan who was the target of threats after winning the shirt of goalkeeper Jailson, from Palmeiras, in the classic last Sunday (7), met his Neymar idol.

The episode was recorded by CBF, which showed the moment when the two met. The boy was extremely moved and couldn’t hold back his tears after a hug with the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

During the chat, BN received an autographed shirt from the Brazilian team. After that, they even sat down on a sofa, where the delegation is concentrated in São Paulo, and exchanged a few words.

This afternoon, the Santos fan followed the activities of Tite’s team members at CT do Palmeiras. After training, the boy managed to take pictures with several players such as Vinícius Júnior, Gabriel Jesus, Éderson, Raphinha and others.

remember the case

The confusion took place in the general sector of Vila Belmiro right after the defeat of Santos by 2-0 against Palmeiras. The player granted the request, but some Peixe fans didn’t like the attitude and threatened to attack the child and his father.

After the episode, the boy used Instagram to apologize, explained that he didn’t take his shirt to offend anyone and reinforced his role as a Santos fan.

“Hi guys. How are you? I’m sorry if anyone was offended that I took Jailson’s shirt. I like him a lot. And I like Weverton [titular do Palmeiras] because he is from the Brazilian team. I’m not from Palmeira, it’s just that I like Jailson a lot. I’m not from Palmeira, I’m from Santos. I went to all the 2019 games, now I’m trying to lose that time that I didn’t go to the Vila. I’m not from Palmeira, I’m from Santos. I am a saint. I always supported Santos in the most difficult moments. I have always been together with Santos. I didn’t want to take Jailson’s shirt to offend anyone,” said the boy.

The Santos board took a stand on the situation and invited father and son to watch the game against Red Bull Bragantino, in the box at Vila Belmiro. The club also stressed that it does not condone any type of violence.