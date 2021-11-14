‘One of the most wanted’ US bank robbers identified after 52 years

WASHINGTON — A man who robbed a US bank was identified after 52 years of searches. Theodore John Conrad made a loss of $215,000 ($1.7 million today) to the Society National Bank in Cleveland, Ohio, in July 1969 and has since been considered an outlaw. The criminal, known as Ted, was only discovered after he died of cancer in May this year.

The assailant was only 20 years old and was hired to work as a cashier at the financial institution when he committed the crime. He took advantage of the lack of tight security and left with the money in a brown paper bag as the agency closed on a Friday night. Other employees only noticed that the money was gone two days later, when Ted was gone.

Decades unanswered have made the case known as “one of the biggest mysteries” in the US on television shows. The assailant was considered one of the country’s “most wanted” fugitives, according to a statement released by authorities on Friday.

Movie Inspired Crime

According to the Marshals Service — federal investigative agency responsible for the case — Ted committed the crime after watching the movie “Crown the Magnificent” several times in 1968. In the film, the main character plans a bank robbery. At the time, he reportedly told his friends about his plans and stressed that the “task would be easy”.

After the robbery, Ted changed his name to Thomas Randele and lived a life out of the spotlight. He moved to Washington and Los Angeles and later settled in a suburb in the city of Boston. According to the New York Times, he has spent the last 40 years working as a golf instructor and at a used car dealership.

The case spent years on file until Randele’s obituary was published in a local newspaper. With this information, they were able to compare the published information with documents he had filled out back in the 1960s. Ironically, they even discovered that the criminal filed for bankruptcy in a Boston court in 2014.

research spanned generations

One of those responsible for unraveling the mystery was Peter J. Elliott. He says his father, John K. Elliott, who also served at the investigating agency, worked on the Ted Conrad case for years, but died before he found the criminal.

“This is a case I know very well. My dad became interested in this case because Conrad lived and worked near us in the late 1960s. My dad never stopped looking for him and he searched for that answer until his death in 2020. We were able to compare some of the documents my dad discovered from the Conrad’s college days in the 1960s with documents from Randele that led to his identification. I hope my dad is resting a little better today, knowing that his investigation and the Marshals Service ended this decades-old mystery. Everything in real life doesn’t always end like in the movies – he pointed out.