Opposition candidate celebrates victory in court by remote vote in the election of Flamengo and explains: ‘Many attempts to resolve internally’ | Venetian Column



Flamengo Election – Delmiro Junior/Partner/O Dia Agency

Flemish ElectionDelmiro Junior/Partner/O Dia Agency

Published 11/13/2021 18:00

In a decision published last Friday, the Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro demanded that Flamengo make available the vote from a distance in the election for president, scheduled for December 4th. In a first call, the cube called the election only presidentially.

Also according to the decision of judge Leonardo de Castro Gomes, if Flamengo does not comply with the court’s determination, the election may lose validity.

Few people know, but the remote vote was a wish of the opposition candidates. Based on an article in the Pelé Law, which provides for the obligation to vote at a distance in sporting organizations, Walter Monteiro, from the Frente Flamengo Maior ticket, was the one who filed a request for the right.

The Jornal O Dia report got in touch with Walter Monteiro to hear the candidate about the action. Walter claimed that, before going to court, he tried to resolve it internally, but without success, and recalled other cases that were resolved in the judicial sphere.

“There were many attempts to resolve this issue internally, all ignored by the club’s powers. This recognition by the Judiciary of the right of members to vote at a distance is an important step to broaden Flamengo’s decision-making process, which until now has been concentrated in the hands of members who They live close to the headquarters. At Flamengo, all democratic advances came due to lawsuits. The election became direct because in 1979 Márcio Braga won a lawsuit in court. And then the other partners had the right to vote because again Márcio Braga went to the court. Judiciary fight against those who wanted to limit the elections to owners. Therefore, it is not new that it is necessary to go all the way against the retrograde forces of the club, who hate the idea of ​​a greater Flamengo. Márcio Braga inspired me to fight. it belongs to all 8,000 Flamengo members, which I hope will be at least 80,000 in 3 years.”

In a statement made on Flamengo’s official website, last Friday, the president of the General Assembly, Marcelo Conti, said that the statute is not adapted for remote voting.

“In order for us to implement a remote voting process, it is necessary that there are clear and precise rules, in which the confidentiality of votes and the integrity of the entire electoral process are guaranteed, so that it is immune to any type of fraud”, stated Conti .

See below the decision of judge Leonardo de Castro Gomes, of the 17th Civil Court: