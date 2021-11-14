Outside of A Fazenda 2021, Tiago comments on Tânia Mara’s unfollow and reveals

Outside of The Farm 2021, James Piquilo was surprised to see that Tania Mara, with whom he had a relationship, no longer follows him on Instagram.

The singer, who left the reality in this Thursday (11), recorded the Faro time in the afternoon of friday (12), and told on the program that the artist was the last person he loved.

“Tânia Mara was my last attempt at a relationship. Two hours before being confined to ‘The Farm’, we had a telephone discussion. She called me and I didn’t answer“, said.

In love, the former pawn also said: “I apologize to her if I did something that hurt her and caused her to unfollow me. I’m still in love with Tania“.

According to the column by Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, Mara’s advisors were contacted, but the artist’s team stated that she no longer wants to talk about Tiago. Currently, the famous is focused on her career.

It is worth remembering that when he was in A Fazenda 2021, the countryman spoke with great affection about the singer. “Tânia is so sensitive to some things, she puts on music that rocks the conversation, do you understand? She chooses the song to rock our conversation and stay together“.

“So, we put together a playlist. All the songs that we’ve heard, that we’ve shown to each other, that we’ve booked are there. We listen when she’s dating and I made a little song for her“, revealed the musician, who sang the song he made.

At the time, he still showed his fear: “For me, it’s a very big question how it’s going to be, how it’s going to be, how her look about all of this will be, my look also about what I can find. So, for me, it’s more delicate. My problem is that, p#[email protected], two hours before entering here I had a friction, you know? For one thing, totally unpleasant in my eyes“.