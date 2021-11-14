Own goal near end qualifies Croatia for World Cup and puts Russia in play-off | qualifiers – europe

In the confrontation between the runner-up and the host of the last World Cup, Croatia got lucky against Russia and guaranteed its place in the next edition of the tournament. An own goal by Kudryashov, 36 minutes into the second half, gave the victory to Modric’s selection by 1-0, in Split, a result that led to the first place in Group H in the last round of the european qualifiers, with 23 points, leaving the opponents with 22 in the repechage.
Modric celebrates Croatia goal — Photo: REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
It will be Croatia’s sixth participation in World Cups. An independent country since separating from Yugoslavia in 1991, it went to the tournament for the first time in 1998, when it surprised and finished third, with the tournament’s top scorer, Suker, who scored six goals.
Croatia players and coaching staff celebrate qualification for the 2022 World Cup — Photo: REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
In 2002 and 2006, Croatia did not advance from the group stage. Away in 2010 for failing in the qualifiers, he returned in 2014 and also failed to make the round of 16. In 2018, he had his best campaign, reaching the final and taking the runner-up after losing to France.
Russia is left to regret Kudryashov’s misfortune and gather forces to dispute the relegation for the three spots available to the runners-up of the 10 groups in two knockout stages. Under pressure for most of the game, she ended up suffering the goal in a cross into the area that the veteran Antalya, from Turkey, turned into his own net when trying to cut on the wet lawn.
Kudryashov deflects the ball into Russia’s own goal, which qualifies Croatia for the World Cup — Photo: REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Safonov stoops, but doesn’t reach the ball deflected by Kudryashov in Russia’s own goal, which qualifies Croatia for the World Cup — Photo: REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Kudryashov down and bleak teammates after Russia’s own goal that qualifies Croatia for the World Cup — Photo: REUTERS/Antonio Bronic