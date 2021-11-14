Palmeiras has Veiga as a weapon to break a taboo for more than five decades – 11/14/2021

Palmeiras will face Fluminense, today (14), at 6:15 pm, at Maracanã, with a chance to keep chasing Atlético-MG, albeit from a distance, at the edge of the competition. But there are more numbers up for grabs for the team until the 38th round of the Brasileirão.

With the goal scored in the victory by 4-0, last Wednesday (10), Raphael Veiga reached ten balls in the net in the championship. Thus, he isolated himself even more as Alviverde’s top scorer in the competition and touched Hulk (Atlético-MG) and Gilberto (Bahia), who are 12 and lead the overall board —Michael (Flemish) and Yuri Alberto (International) add up to 11.

Definitely accredited in the fight for artillery, the midfielder can give Palmeiras something that the team only had once and 53 years ago: finish the championship with the top scorer in the competition.

Only in 1967, in the Roberto Gomes Pedrosa Tournament, ratified as the Brazilian Championship in the 2010 unification, Palmeiras had the top scorer of a Nacional. The honor went to César Maluco, 76, jersey 9 at the second academy and Palmeiras’ top scorer alive, with 182 goals.

The native of Rio de Janeiro, who initially hated being called Maluco, recently learned that he will have a bronze bust of him in the club’s Trophy Room. Only six Alviverde players had such an honor: Waldemar Fiume, Junqueira, Oberdan Cattani, goalkeeper Marcos, and César’s companions at the second Academy, Dudu and Ademir da Guia.

No vanity in the fight for artillery

Scarpa and Raphael Veiga celebrate Palmeiras goal against Atlético-GO Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

Raphael Veiga, however, doesn’t seem too concerned about the honor. Not that he despises her, but it’s certainly not the desire to be the tournament’s top scorer that drives him.

In the rout over Atlético-GO, Veiga, official collector, let Scarpa hit and convert the penalty that resulted in the third goal alviverde, at 19 of the 2nd time, his fourth in the Brazilian Nationals.

It was a good way to return the assistance that resulted in the team’s first goal of the match, in an excellent counterattack initiated by Weverton, who launched Scarpa from the right.

It was Scarpa’s 12th goal pass in the championship, which would still reach 13 in the same match, when he took a free kick with perfection for Ron to make the team’s second in the game. He is the player with the most assists in the league.

Double goes to fifth game in a row

Abel Ferreira decided to replace Gustavo Scarpa in the starting lineup for three rounds. The turning point was the excellent performance of the 14 shirt in the second half of the comeback victory by 2-1 over Sport, at Allianz Parque.

That day, Scarpa took Danilo’s place and led the team after the break. Thus, he gained a place in the team, but in replacement of a constantly inoperative Luiz Adriano. Thus, Ron, who had two goals and an assist in the last two games, was in charge of the attack.

DATASHEET:

FLUMINENSE x PALM TREES

Reason: Brazilian Championship – 32nd round

Date and time: November 14, 2021 (Sunday), at 6:15 pm

Local: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro (RN)

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier (Calegari), Nino, David Braz and Marlon; André, Yago Felipe, Cazares and Jhon Arias; John Kennedy and Fred. Technician: Mark

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Mayke), Luan, Kuscevic and Victor Luis; Felipe Melo, Danilo (Zé Rafael) and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Gustavo Scarpa. Technician: Abel Ferreira