Palmeiras lineup: with Jorge, Abel ends preparation for game against Fluminense | palm trees

The Palmeiras squad held this Saturday morning the last training session before the trip to Rio de Janeiro and the game this Sunday, at 18:15 (GMT), at Maracanã, for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão.

Coach Abel Ferreira led an activity on a reduced field, in which few touches were allowed for each player.

Jorge at Palmeiras training this Saturday

Then, there was exercise in transitions, game simulations, in addition to offensive plays and set pieces. Left-back Jorge, recovered from a muscle injury, participated in the activity and should return to the team.

On the other hand, the club did not say whether defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, spared from the last two games due to muscle wasting, trained. He does not appear in any photo of the work published by Palmeiras.

A likely lineup for the game is Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Kuscevic and Jorge; Danilo (Felipe Melo), Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga; Dudu and Ron.

Palmeiras is the vice-leader of Brasileirão, with 58 points, ten behind Atlético-MG.

Palmeiras squad at training this Saturday