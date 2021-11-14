PEC dos Precatório: Senators criticize the Chamber’s text and count more than 30 votes against the proposal

At least six parties have already demonstrated their opposition to the version approved by the deputies; rejection would put the payment of Brazil Aid in check

Photo: Marcos Oliveira/Senate Agency Proposal must be voted on in CCJ at the end of November



O Bolsonaro government will not have an easy life to approve the PEC of Precatório in the Senate. Parliamentarians heard by Young pan claim that the matter will only have the necessary votes to be approved if the text of the Chamber of Deputies is changed by the government leader in the House, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), rapporteur of the proposal, which postpones the payment of federal debts recognized by the Justice, changes the spending ceiling rule and guarantees the feasibility of Brazil Aid. As it is an amendment to the Constitution, the Palácio do Planalto needs the support of 49 parliamentarians in two votes. Leaders, however, estimate that at least 31 senators are against the bill, which will be analyzed by the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) before proceeding to a vote in the plenary.

At least six parties, totaling 29 senators, have already demonstrated against the proposal: PT (6), Podemos (9), PDT (3), Network (2), PSDB (6) and Citizenship (3). The first two closed the question against the PEC. In the Chamber, around 70% of the tucana caucus voted with the Bolsonaro government, even after the party’s leadership declared opposition to the president of the Republic. In a statement, the national president of the acronym, Bruno Araújo, stated that “the PSDB in the Senate will be our trench in the defense of income transfer programs that do not generate inflation”. “The PSDB will not waive the principle of fiscal responsibility. We are not going to approve anything that could generate more inflation. It’s no use insisting. It is even possible to improve the proposal, because R$ 400 is nothing anymore. Gas is R$100, R$8 a liter of gasoline, oil, rice, everything is very expensive. We do not agree with the source to fund the Auxílio Brasil. The text will be different, the Senate is not a registry office that only stamps things,” he told Young pan the leader of the party in the House, Izalci Lucas (DF).

“The text of the Chamber takes the country towards an irreversible fiscal disaster. We have to act very seriously. There is no need to break the spending ceiling and default to pay a good Brazil Aid. The proposal by senator Oriovisto, from our party, was prepared with technicians from the IFI [Instituto Fiscal Independente do Senado], with technicians from the Senate, ensures the payment of court orders without piercing the roof and without defaulting on anyone,” senator Alvaro Dias (Podemos-PR), leader of the acronym in the House, told the report. Senator Zenaide Maia, from PROS, is also against the PEC. “We are changing the Constitution to end Bolsa Família, which never had a deadline, nor is it emergency aid. It was a social situation that we no longer have, just as Renda Brasil doesn’t have, as it was originally proposed. We are witnessing a change in the Constitution to pass a default on those who appealed to the last resort to achieve what they are entitled to by law,” he said at the session on Wednesday, 10.

The MDB, owner of the largest bench in the Senate, has not yet defined its position on the proposal, but there is an internal division. The governing wing, formed by senators Fernando Bezerra Coelho (PE), Eduardo Gomes (TO), government leader in Congress, and Márcio Bittar (AC), must vote in favor of the text. Senator Renan Calheiros (AL), in turn, is against the PEC. “Brazil cannot and should not default on astronomical states, municipalities and teachers to finance Bolsonaro’s obsession with ending Bolsa Família and creating a fake program, just to call it his own. The PEC dos Precatórios is an attack on the present and future of the country”, he wrote on his Twitter profile. Among emedebistas, there are those who defend that the senators reduce the fiscal slack of BRL 91.6 billion opened with the PEC in an election year – to pay for the BRL 400 of Auxílio Brasil, the Ministry of Economy estimates that it will need BRL $50 billion.