Pedestrians exclude Aline and Rico during lunch

This Saturday afternoon (13), all pedestrians from The Farm 13 gather outside the house to eat a special lunch made by Sthefane Matos and Aline Mineiro.

Due to the party last Friday (12), the atmosphere in the house is calm. During the day, participants stayed in the pool or sleeping. Rico Melquiades and Mileide Mihaile, for example, woke up after 4 pm, the comedian to take care of the horse and the ex-from Safadão to help her friends finish lunch.

Then everyone gathers outside and each group at their respective table. Bil Araújo, Mileide Mihaile, Sthefane Matos, Marina Ferrari and Dynho Alves are in one. Dayane Mello, Valentina Francavilla, Solange Gomes, Gui Araújo and MC Gui in another, while Rico Melquiades and Aline Mineiro have lunch alone.

Aline Mineiro, Rico Melquiades and Dayane Mello have been away for a few weeks. Last Friday during the recording of ‘A Hora do Faro’, the former colleagues fought to the point of calling themselves false, traitors and liars. Rico Melquiades and Aline Mineiro explained that Dayane Mello spoke ill of Marina Ferrari’s body.

At first, the model denied it. But soon after, she said that due to her modeling profession, she notices women’s bodies and compared the influencer’s with Mileide Mihaile’s. According to ex-Grand Fratallo VIP, the body of the ex-from Safadão is prettier than that of Marina Ferrari.

The complete coverage of A Fazenda 13, you can follow on the TV Observatory!