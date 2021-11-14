Petrobras proposes negotiations with state distributors that will quadruple the price of natural gas at the beginning of next year

Abegás promises to trigger Cade against the oil company.
Many drivers resorted to installing gas in their vehicles to escape the larger adjustments and values of gasoline and ethanol
Petrobras proposed negotiations that quadruple the price of gas in 2022, in contracts with state distributors. In October, CNG – Natural Gas Vehicles had accumulated a 31% increase, according to the IBGE – Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics.
Abegás – Brazilian Association of Pipeline Gas Distribution Companies – intends to sue CADE – Administrative Council for Economic Defense, against the oil company to prevent the increase and maintain the contractual conditions in force.
On the other hand, another consequence of the increase in fuel prices is the adaptation of cars in which many drivers, especially those with passenger transport applications, have opted for CNG because it is cheaper than gasoline and alcohol and in some states of the country, still grant a discount on the IPVA payment.
Newsroom – Brasil do Excerpt
This post was posted on November 12, 2021 1:28 pm
