PL announces postponement of Bolsonaro membership after ‘intense exchange of messages’ between president and Valdemar | Policy

Elected president by the PSL in 2018, Bolsonaro left the party in 2019 amid disagreements with the party’s summit. At the time, he even articulated the creation of a new acronym, Aliança Pelo Brasil, which did not pass the signature collection phase.

Jair Bolsonaro’s party trajectory to PL

After months of uncertainty about Bolsonaro’s future party, the PL announced this week that the president would join the acronym. But now the outcome will have to wait a little longer.

“The national president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, informed the liberals that the ceremony of affiliation of President Bolsonaro to the PL will not be held on the 22nd of the month, as announced last week,” the PL said in the note.

The party claimed that Valdemar had sent an 8-line communiqué to his supporters advising of the postponement.

“In the 8-line communiqué, sent this morning, the 14th of November, the liberal clarified that the decision resulted from an ‘intense exchange of messages in the early hours of this Sunday, 14th, with President Jair Bolsonaro.’ According to the same communiqué, the The decision was taken ‘by mutual agreement’, between Costa Neto and Bolsonaro. The national leadership of the PL clarifies that it is still studying other dates for the event, to be announced in due course,” added the party.

Earlier, while visiting an aviation fair in Dubai, Bolsonaro had already said that his membership would probably not take place on the scheduled date. Bolsonaro explained that there are still pending issues to be resolved with the PL, such as the fine-tuning of speeches on topics on the conservative agenda, considered very important by Bolsonaro.

“We still have many things to settle. For example; the speech of mine and Valdemar on issues of conservative agendas, on issues of national interest, on foreign policy,” detailed Bolsonaro. “The issue of defense, the ministers, the pattern of ministers to continue. Marriage has to be perfect.”

Bolsonaro toured the aviation fair in Dubai

He also said that state coalitions should be discussed. “We are not going to accept, for example, São Paulo supporting someone from the PSDB,” he said.

The PL is one of the main parties of the informal group in the Chamber known as the Centrão, with which Bolsonaro has allied and on whom it depends to approve projects of interest to the government and to support itself politically.

In this group, Valdemar is one of the most historically influential politicians. In 2012, Valdemar was sentenced in the monthly payment trial by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to 7 years and 10 months in prison for passive corruption and money laundering.