PL confirms cancellation of Bolsonaro membership act on 22

The affiliation of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) to the Liberal Party (PL) was postponed after mutual agreement between the two, confirmed a statement released by the party this Sunday (14). shortly after the CNN publishing the document, PL released a new note reiterating the change in the schedule.

“After an intense exchange of messages in the early morning of this Sunday, 14th with President Jair Bolsonaro, we decided, in common agreement, to postpone the announced affiliation ceremony”, says the note signed by PL president Valdemar da Costa Neto.

“Therefore, the date of November 22 has been canceled, and there is still no new date for the commitment of membership”, concludes the statement.

Prior to the release of the report, Bolsonaro had commented that “there is still a lot to talk about” with the party to set a day for the affiliation ceremony.

The president spoke to journalists during an event in Dubai. He said that it is “difficult” to make the affiliation viable to settle what he called “marriage” with the acronym, and he said that he still had “a lot to talk about” before the act of affiliation.

According to the president, it is necessary to align “conservative agendas, on matters of national interest, on foreign policy, on the issue of defense as well,” which, according to him, are progressing well so far.

“It’s a marriage that needs to be perfect. If not 100%, then 99%. That’s the idea. This is what the people expect from all of us”, he said. “I find this date of 22 [de novembro]. We are in common agreement that we can delay this wedding a little so that it doesn’t start out being too much like the others,” said Bolsonaro.

One of the requirements cited by Bolsonaro to nail the affiliation is that the party does not support “someone from the PSDB” in the elections in São Paulo, where he said he has no candidate yet – despite having mentioned the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, as a possibility.

“We know the importance of having two benches in the Chamber and in the Senate. But also to close with governors who may be different from many who are there at the moment”, said the president.

*With information from Giovanna Galvani, from CNN