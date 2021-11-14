PL hits with enemy parties displease Bolsonaro – Prisma

Known in the political sphere as “agreement-abiding”, the president of the PL (Liberal Party), Valdemar Costa Neto, is in trouble. If, on the one hand, it is one step away from projecting the party to a level undreamed of, with the announced affiliation of President Jair Bolsonaro, on the other, it needs to maintain its fame and honor its word in agreements signed with the current governor of São Paulo, João Doria, one of Bolsonaro’s main adversaries, and with regional directorates in the Northeast, which do not give up supporting former president Lula.

With Doria, Valdemar agreed to support the candidacy of the vice-governor, Rodrigo Garcia, for the Palácio dos Bandeirantes. The alliance is unthinkable for Bolsonaro, now disaffected by Doria, and also compromises the project of launching one of the president’s strong men to the state government: the minister of Infrastructure, Tarcisio de Freitas.

The PL, at this time, participates in Doria’s management, including key positions. The legend dominates the infrastructure area and commands the Department of Water and Electric Energy, and that of Highways – slices of power that Costa Neto’s allies would not be willing to give up.

The president of the PL also has agreements with PT leaders in Piauí and Alagoas, where the party closes with Lula. These regional directories do not accept to submit to Bolsonaro plans. And, with the announced intention of having “a party to call his own”, the president, in turn, rejects any composition with PT members.

The strong opposition of an influential interlocutor: Carlos Bolsonaro, weighed on Bolsonaro’s turn – which led to the postponement, without a new date, on the 22nd, as it was announced by the PL summit. The councilor, son of the president, would have fomented the negative reaction of followers and supporters on the internet – an important stronghold of influence of the Pocket regime and to which the captain is particularly sensitive.

“It’s already gone bad” – concludes a partner close to Valdemar Costa Neto, in view of the unexpected turnaround that throws ice water on the membership. “If the president sees problems in joining the PL, he will have even more problems in other parties,” he predicts. “He needs the PL,” he reinforced, warning that time is working against Bolsonaro, with weighty opponents advancing quickly in the pre-campaign, such as Lula and Sergio Moro.