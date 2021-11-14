‘playing at home’, Mbappé ‘destroys’, France scores 8 in Kazakhstan and stamps a spot at the World Cup

Back at the Parque dos Príncipes after eight years, the French team scored eight goals in Kazakhstan and secured early direct spot at the Qatar World Cup in 2022

Current world champion, the French team is confirmed at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. This Saturday (13), at the Parque dos Príncipes, in Paris, France thrashed Kazakhstan 8-0, in a commitment valid for the penultimate round of european qualifiers, in group D, and guaranteed early direct place for the world Cup.

Playing in front of their home crowd, the French had no difficulty in winning. And all this went through the star of shirt 10 Kylian Mbappé, who scored four goals and even gave an assist.

Also in the first half, Mbappé, who literally played at home, since Parque dos Príncipes is PSG’s stadium, scored a hat-trick and scored the rout. The first goal came in the 6th minute, after an assist from Theo Hernández.

On minute 12, Coman took advantage of a completely mistaken departure by the Kazakhstan goalkeeper and crossed low in the area to Mbappé, who only completed it to the goal, making it 2-0.

The third goal came in the 32nd minute, again with the assistance of Coman. The attacking midfielder crossed the area to Mbappé, who headed in the third.

On the way back to the second half, Benzema was the main name of the match. At 10 and 14 minutes, the Real Madrid forward also left his mark, making the 5-0. The second goal was even assisted by Mbappé.

In the 30th minute, Rabiot also left his, headed, and scored the sixth goal of the French.

In the end, there was still time for Antoine Griezmann to become the 3rd top scorer in the history of the French national team, passing Michel Platini. That’s because he suffered a penalty after being stomped inside the area, which was confirmed after a VAR review.

In charge, Mbappé had all the humility and let Griezmann hit. He didn’t forgive and made the 7-0, reaching 42 goals for the bleus.

In the end, Mbappé still scored his fourth goal, in the 42nd minute, closing the rout by 8-0 in Paris.

With the victory, France can no longer be reached in the lead of group D of the qualifiers and that is why it has already secured a direct place for the World Cup in Qatar.

In addition, the French maintained their unbeaten run in the dispute, now with four wins and three draws in seven games.

French national team back to Princes Park

Without playing at PSG’s home since 2013, when they thrashed Australia 6-0 in a friendly, France returned to play a game at the stadium after eight years. As the train line connecting the Stade de France, where the French national team plays their games, is under construction, the game was transferred.

Championship status

With the victory, France went to 15 points and remains in the isolated leadership of group D, now with a guaranteed place in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, as Finland, currently in second place, can no longer reach it .

Now there is only one spot left for the World Cup play-off, which in the last round will be played between Finland and Ukraine (third place) in group D. At the moment, the Finns have 11 points, against nine of the Ukrainians.

Kazakhstan, in turn, was already eliminated for being the bottom of the group, with just three points, and ended its participation in the qualifiers with five defeats, three draws and no victory.

The guy: Kylian Mbappé

Literally playing at home, the number 10 of the French team shone in the Park of Princes. In less than 35 minutes of play, Mbappé hit the net three times, scoring a hat-trick, and scored his first goals in these qualifiers. In the final stage, he also assisted Benzema to score and scored the fourth goal.

Kylian Mbappé scored four goals and assisted in France’s rout over Kazakhstan in World Cup qualifiers Franck Fife/Getty Images

Highlight for them too: Kingsley Coman and Karim Benzema

While shirt 11 was the big waiter of the night in Paris, with two assists, both for Mbappé, shirt 9 scored two goals.

upcoming games

France ends its participation in the qualifiers on Tuesday (16), at 16:45, away from home against Finland, who are still dreaming of a spot at least in the World Cup play-off.

Kazakhstan, on the other hand, officially ended its participation in the qualifiers. On Tuesday, the Kazakhs compete in a friendly against Tajikistan.

Datasheet

France 8 x 0 Kazakhstan

GOALS: France: Mbappé (6′, 12′, 32′ and 87′), Benzema (55′ and 59′), Rabiot (75′) and Griezmann (84′)

FRANCE: Lloris; Koundé, Upamecano and Lucas Hernández (Lenglet); Coman (Pavard), Kanté (Tchouaméni), Rabiot and Theo Hernández; Griezmann, Benzema (Moussa Diaby) and Mbappé (Ben Yedder). Technician: Didier Deschamps.

KAZAKHSTAN: Pokatilov; Bystrov (Kairov), Erlanov, Marochkin, Alip and Taykenov; Tapalov (Baytana), Kuat and Zharynbetov; Omirtayev (Vasiljev) and Aimbetov (Zhaksylykov). Technician: Talgat Baisufinov.