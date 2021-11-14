Pope Francis Says Catholic Church ‘Is Not Right or Left’ | World

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais Pope Francis states that the Catholic Church “is not right or left”

Pope Francis met this Saturday (13) with correspondents at the Vatican and said that the Catholic Church is neither left nor right.

Already called “communist” by right-wing extremists due to the social content of his speeches, the pontiff said that the Holy See is not a “political organization” nor a “large multinational with managers studying how to sell their product better.”

“The Church is not a political organization that has right and left in its interior, as happens in parliaments,” Francis told correspondents at the Vatican.

According to the Pope, the Catholic Church “loses strength” when it behaves like a parliament or a multinational. “The Church, made up of sinful men and women like everyone else, was born and exists to reflect the light of another, the light of Jesus, just as the Moon does the Sun,” he added.

During the meeting, Jorge Bergoglio also said that the mission of the press is “to explain the world and make it less obscure”, but urged journalists not to give in to the “tyranny of always being online” and go out to the streets to “spent their soles of the shoes”.

“There are three verbs that can characterize good journalism: listen, deepen, tell. Listening goes hand in hand with seeing, with being. Certain nuances, sensations and descriptions can only be conveyed if the journalist has heard and seen them in person. I know how difficult it is, in your work, to escape the tyranny of always being online, on social media, on the web. Good journalism of listening and seeing takes time, not everything can be told by e-mails, over the phone or on a screen”, he said.

The Pope also thanked journalists for “giving a voice to victims of abuse”, one of the biggest wounds of the Catholic Church, and asked that the press “let itself be affected and hurt by the stories, in order to be able to narrate them with humility to the readers”.

“Today we really need journalists and communicators who are passionate about reality, capable of finding the treasures often hidden in the folds of our society and telling them, allowing us to learn, expand our minds, see aspects that we didn’t know before”, he stressed.