Pope Francis thanks journalists for exposing sex scandals in the Church

VATICAN — Pope Francis on Saturday thanked journalists for helping to uncover sex abuse scandals that the Catholic Church had initially tried to hide. He praised what he called journalism’s “mission” and said it was vital that reporters get out of their newsrooms and find out what happens in the outside world to stem the misinformation often found in the Internet universe.

“Thanks for what you tell us about what’s wrong with the Church, for helping us not to sweep anything under the rug, and for the voice you’ve given victims of abuse,” the pope said. He affirmed that the Church is made up of men and women “subject to sin”, and that, therefore, the institution is not free from “worldly temptations”.

The statements came during a tribute to two veteran correspondents — Philip Pullella of Reuters and Valentina Alazraki of Mexico’s Televisa — for their extensive career covering the Vatican.

— How many shared experiences, how many journeys, how many events have you seen in the first person, telling the facts to your viewers and readers — said Francisco, saying he would like to pay tribute to all journalists. — The Pope loves them, follows them, considers them precious.

The sexual abuse scandals made headlines in 2002, when The Boston Globe newspaper ran a series of articles exposing cases of child abuse by clergy in the United States, which the Church used to hide.

Since then, the scandals have come to light in many countries — most recently in France, where an investigation concluded in October that clergy had sexually abused more than 200,000 children over the past 70 years.

Critics accuse Francis of taking too long to respond to the scandals after he became Pope in 2013 and of taking the word of his fellow clergymen more than the version of victims of abuse.

In 2018, he tried to correct the mistakes of the past, publicly admitting that he was wrong about a case in Chile and vowing that the Catholic Church would never again try to cover up that kind of transgression. In 2019, the pope called for a “total war” against a crime that should be “erased from the face of the Earth”.

During the tribute on Saturday, the pope said that journalism “is not about choosing a profession, but about setting out on a mission” to make the world “less obscure, make people less fearful and to others with greater confidence. “.

He recognized that the process of putting ideas and information together in clear text can be a complicated task and therefore recommended that professionals always keep in mind what he considers to be the three foundations of good journalism: “listen, dig deep into subjects and tell the story”.

Francisco said professionals need to “wear off the soles of their shoes” and be where the news happens — in his words, escaping “the tyranny of always being connected, on social media and the internet,” something he acknowledged was difficult to avoid .

— Not everything can be said by email, phone or screens.

The Pontiff concluded by pointing out that it is the central role of the press to prevent people from forming their opinions through mismatched and “simplistic” information, and therefore the need to go deeper into the topics covered.

— Today, we need journalists and communicators who are passionate about reality, who are able to find treasures hidden in the folds of our society — declared Francisco, saying that readers need, when reading the texts, to be impressed and expand their minds.