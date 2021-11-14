Pope: let us bring hope to the poor with tenderness, without judging them

Pope Francis asks us Christians to be “tireless builders of hope; light as the sun goes dark; witnesses of compassion while distraction reigns around; attentive presence in the generalized indifference”. Homily at the Holy Mass celebrated on the occasion of the 5th World Day of the Poor this Sunday, November 14

Jane Nogara – Vatican News

This Sunday (14/11) when the Church celebrates the 5th World Day of the Poor, in the homily of Holy Mass celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis spoke about the images used by Jesus to give us hope. After talking about the Gospel of Mark (13: 24-28) in which he remembers that “out of total obscurity, the Son of Man will come” he said:

“In this way, the Gospel helps us to read history, capturing two aspects of it: today’s pain and tomorrow’s hope. On the one hand, all the painful contradictions in which human reality lives immersed in each time are evoked; on the other hand, there is the future of salvation that awaits, that is, the meeting with the Lord who comes to set us free from all evil”.

the pain and the hope

He then commented on two of these aspects, “with the eyes of Jesus”. Regarding the first aspect, he commented on today’s pain. “We live in a history marked by tribulations, violence, suffering and injustice” and he stated:

“The World Day of the Poor, which we are celebrating, asks us not to turn our faces away, not to be afraid to look closely at the suffering of the weakest. For them, the sun is often obscured by loneliness, the moon of their expectations goes out and dreams fall into resignation and their very existence is shaken. All this because of the poverty to which they are often constrained, victims of injustice and inequality in a society of discarding, which runs in a hurry without seeing them and, without scruples, abandons them to their fate”.

However, Francisco said:

“On the other hand, there is the second aspect: the hope of tomorrow. Jesus wants to open us to hope, to pull us out of anguish and fear at the sight of the world’s pain. For this he assures us: while the sun is darkening and everything seems to fall, it is precisely when He makes Himself neighbor to us”.

Because, “God’s salvation is not just a promise reserved for the Hereafter, but it grows even now within our wounded history, opening the way through the oppressions and injustices of the world”.

What does Jesus ask of us Christians?

At this point the Pope asked what is asked of us Christians? And in response he said: “Nurture tomorrow’s hope, healing today’s pain.” In fact, he explained, the hope that comes from the Gospel does not consist in passively waiting for a tomorrow in which things will go better, but in making concrete today the promise of God’s salvation: today, every day…

“We are asked to do this: to be, among the daily ruins of the world, tireless builders of hope; to be light while the sun is dark; to be witnesses of compassion while distraction reigns around; to be attentive presences in the generalized indifference”.

“It is up to us”, he said, “especially for us Christians, to organize hope, to translate it daily into concrete life in human relationships, in sociopolitical commitment”.

Act concretely for the good

From the simple image that Jesus offers, that of leaves that open without making a noise and these leaves appear when the branch becomes tender, Francisco affirmed that here is the word that gives rise to hope in the world and alleviates the pain of the poor: a tenderness. It’s up to us to overcome the closure, the inner rigidity and stop thinking only about our problems.

“Jesus wants us to be ‘good converts’: people who, immersed in the heavy air that everyone breathes, respond to evil with good (cf. Rom 12:21). People who act: share bread with the hungry, work for justice, uplift the poor and restore their dignity”.

Finally, he encouraged everyone with the words of Luke: “Take heart, the Lord is at hand! For you too, there is a summer that blossoms in the heart of winter. Even from your pain, hope can resurface”. In conclusion Francis said: “Let us take this gaze of hope to the world. Let us take it with tenderness to the poor, without judging them. Because there, with them, is Jesus; because there, in them, is Jesus, who waits for us”.