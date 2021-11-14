Pope: Ratzinger, a luminous magisterium and an unfailing love for the Truth

This Saturday morning (13/11) Pope Francis participated in the delivery of the Ratzinger Prize: scholars with their families and friends who witness a “lasting bond” for the benefit of the Church’s service in the world of culture. Francis addressed his “affectionate, grateful and admiring” thought to the Pope emeritus

Adriana Masotti – Vatican News

After last year’s break due to the pandemic, the annual meeting promoted by the Joseph Ratzinger-Benedict XVI Vatican Foundation resumes, with the awarding of the Ratzinger Prize. Pope Francis took the opportunity to greet and speak with esteem and affection to his predecessor “an example of passionate dedication to study and research” who has always united “his faith and his service to the Church”.

In the human mind the “spark” lit by God



Francisco was pleased to greet Professor Hanna-Barbara Gerl-Falkovitz and Professor Ludger Schwienhorst-Schönberger, awarded this year, as well as Professors Jean-Luc Marion and Professor Tracey Rowland, awarded in 2020, along with other distinguished personalities in previous years . It is a “lasting bond” and “a fruitful relationship” that the initiative has established, the Pope said, between the Church and the world of culture, and noted that the recipient community grows each year in number, origin and variety of disciplines. He also said that the capacity of the human mind “is the effect of the ‘spark’ ignited by God in the person made in his image” which continually impels it “to express the vitality of the spirit in the formation and transfiguration of matter”. But recognize, this is not effortless:

“Scripture speaks to us of God’s creation as “work.” Therefore, we pay homage not only to the depth of thought and writing, or to the beauty of artwork, but also to labor spent generously and passionately over so many years in order to enriching the immense human and spiritual heritage to be shared. It is an invaluable service for the elevation of the spirit and dignity of the person, for the quality of relationships in the human community and for the fruitfulness of the Church’s mission.”

Among the great masters, the thought of Joseph Ratzinger

The presentation of the winners’ works, Pope Francis continued, gave us the opportunity to observe the “currents of the spirit” from philosophy to religion, to the phenomenology of being, and the evocation of the names of many “great masters of philosophy and theology of our time”, interlocutors of his researches, such as Guardini, De Lubac, Edith Stein, Lévinas, Riceuur and Derrida, even McIntyre, “educate us to think in order to live our relationship with God and with others more and more deeply, to guide human action with virtue and above all with love”. And the Pope continued:

“Among these teachers a theologian who was able to open and nourish their reflection and their cultural dialogue in all these directions together, because faith and the Church live in our time and are friends with every search for truth. I speak of Joseph Ratzinger”.

Recognition and esteem for the predecessor

This is, therefore, “the occasion to send you once more our affectionate, grateful, and admiring thoughts.” Francis recalls their meeting on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of his priestly ordination:

“…we feel that he accompanies us with prayer, keeping his gaze continually focused on the horizon of God. Just look at him to see this. Today we thank him in particular because he was also an example of passionate dedication to study, to study. research, to written and oral communication; and because he has always fully and harmoniously united his cultural research with his faith and his service to the Church”.

The witness of a continual search for the face of God

Pope Francis recalls Ratzinger’s commitment to study and writing, which continued during his pontificate to complete the trilogy on Jesus “and thus leave us a unique personal witness of his constant search for the face of the Lord.” From his writings, he observes, we feel “inspired and encouraged, and we assure him of our remembrance for the Lord”:

“As we know, the words of John’s Third Letter: “cooperatores veritatis” are the motto he chose when he became Archbishop of Munich. They express the common thread of the different stages of his life, from his studies to his academic teaching, to episcopal ministry, at the service of the Doctrine of the Faith – to which he was called by St. John Paul II 40 years ago – until his Pontificate, characterized by a luminous magisterium and an unfailing love for the Truth”.

The motto ‘cooperatores veritatis’ continues to inspire the commitment of scholars awarded by the Ratzinger Foundation and Francis concludes by stating that these words ‘can and should inspire each of us in our work and in our lives’.