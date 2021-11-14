Pork: producers abandon activity

In independent production, breeders take care of the entire life cycle of the animal. On Becker’s estate, for example, there are 110 “mothers”. Over a lifetime, each bears, on average, five or six offspring with at least 13 born at a time.

From the offspring, new “mothers” are selected to continue production. When they are no longer good breeders, the females also go to slaughter.

If they are integrated into large companies, the producers only take care of a part of the animal’s life. A farm takes care of the small piglets.

In the “nursery” phase, the pigs move to another property — and may even pass through a third location before slaughter.

“In this model of integration, the producer just keeps the pig’s poop and earns misery”, says Vilibaldo Michels, who raises 6,000 pigs independently.

Integrated farms need to meet a series of requirements, which demand investment. Leonei Michels, who is leaving the activity, says that, even if he wanted to, he would not be able to join one of these companies.

Just to continue as an independent I would have to spend R$300,000 on renovations. In order to integrate, then, the investment is absurd. And the production needs to be at full capacity, it’s very difficult to achieve the goals they set. It’s crazy to get involved in such an adventure.

Leonei Michels, producer

In a statement, ABPA states that the integration system is “a consolidated model of partnership between producers and agribusinesses”, in which companies offer technical guidance, inputs and guarantee the purchase of the animal for slaughter, while the producer is responsible for the structure and management of the pigs.

According to the organization, the system has existed since the 1970s, and was “fundamental for the country to gain prominence as a producer and exporter of proteins”. ABPA also says that the remuneration criteria are jointly decided by producers and integrators.