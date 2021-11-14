Portal highlights that Marcão suffers from charges at Fluminense

Unbalanced throughout the season, Fluminense is perhaps at its most irregular moment. With bad performances, injuries and pressure from the fans, who returned to the stadium, Tricolor strives to improve its performance and continue in the fight for a place in the next Libertadores. One of the most questioned by the bad phase is coach Marcão, according to the Lancenet portal. On the next 21st, he completes three months in charge of the team, but since then he has not had the expected results.

In 18 games so far, Marcão has seven wins, four draws and seven defeats. There are 18 goals scored and also 18 conceded. The best performance, without a doubt, was in the imposing 3-1 victory over Flamengo, at the end of October. However, this was perhaps the most consistent performance in months. The current coach’s Flu started well when he played a similar game with Atlético-MG, leader of the Brasileirão, but ended up being eliminated from the Copa do Brasil also by Galo and was leaving points along the way for silly mistakes.

​Since the public returned to the stadiums, Marcão had his name shouted before the matches and seems to have a certain tolerance, but on social networks the demand continues. At Maracanã, Flu had two wins, one defeat and one draw ahead of their fans. The campaign as host throughout Brasileirão leaves something to be desired, being only the seventh best in the competition. There are seven wins, five draws and three defeats.

Based on the numbers from the “Footstats”, with Marcão in charge of games in the Brazilian Championship, Fluminense has an average of 358.6 right passes, 37.1 wrong ones, in addition to only 3.8 shots on target and 7.5 for outside. Add to that the 16.75 tackles per game and 1.06 as an average of goals scored per clash.

With no margin for error and seeing the chances of the G6 fall, Fluminense is in eighth place, with 42 points. Internacional is seventh, with 44, while Corinthians occupies the sixth position, with 47. Athletico-PR, ninth, and América-MG, tenth, for example, are with 41, which makes Tricolor even more in need of win. Next Sunday, Flu returns to the field, this time against Palmeiras, at 6:15 pm, at Maracanã, for the 32nd round.