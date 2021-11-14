Portugal: As a country became a popular destination for Brazilian retirees

  • Vinicius Mendes
  • From São Paulo to BBC News Brasil

Patrícia Martins shows her illustrations — she started to draw and paint in Portugal

Until mid-2015, it had never occurred to Patrícia Martins to leave Brazil. Divorced and with two teenage children, she led a stable life in São Paulo, where she worked for one of the largest technology companies in the country. Then came the serious political and economic crisis that would culminate, at that time, in the impeachment of then-president Dilma Rousseff.

“I realized that everything was going downhill. That was when I started to become interested in the possibility of migrating abroad after I retired”, he says.

As soon as desire became a concrete plan, Portugal also became a coherent alternative: it fit in its income, it did not require the command of another language and, above all, it was known for being a safe place.

A year later, already retired, she was on the plane with a one-way ticket to Lisbon. “Those who saw me in São Paulo, riding in a luxury car, don’t recognize me when they arrive here. It’s a much more dignified life,” he explains. “I’m not coming back to Brazil.”