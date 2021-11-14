Powerful detox tea to slim down and cleanse the body, find out which are the best 3

One Powerful detox tea to slim down and cleanse the body it works miracles on our health, this is a strategy that has worked for a long time. Today (13), the Portal homemade tricks I brought 3 recipes that will surprise you.

you know why the detox tea is so effective in slimming? Firstly, because they increase the production of urine, bathroom visits eliminate toxins found in the body.

Thus, the detox tea cleanses the organism, especially when we overindulge in fatty foods or alcoholic beverages. Its cleansing acts directly on the liver, and this ends up reflecting in a way positive in our health and weight loss.

However, don’t forget that physical activity and a balanced diet should not be overlooked. Then check out 3 powerful detox teas to slim down and cleanse your system.

See the recipe for 3 powerful detox teas to lose weight

parsley tea

First on our list is the parsley tea, as it detoxifies the body, making a natural cleansing. To prepare it, just boil 1 bunch of fresh parsley with 1 liter of water, wait for it to cool and drink it throughout the day.

2. Fennel tea

In addition to being delicious, the Fennel tea is also detoxifying and helps with natural weight loss.. To prepare it, just put 2 tablespoons of fennel in 1/2 cup of hot water, wait for it to be warm, strain and then drink.

THE Fennel is considered a powerful detox tea in slimming and cleansing the body., for this you can drink it before the main meals.

3. Powerful herbal detox tea

This blend of herbs makes this tea a powerful natural slimming agent that cleanses the liver and intestines, which is why it is so effective. However, try to take the tea recipes we share with you without sugar or sweetener.

To prepare this detox tea, just boil 1 cup of water, then add 1 spoon of horsetail, 1 spoon of hibiscus and ½ lemon. Wait for it to cool down, Strain and take before main meals, or when you feel the need to cleanse the body.

See, then, a video explaining how much this powerful detox tea slims and cleanses the organism, besides being very easy to prepare.

