President of PL cancels event of affiliation of Bolsonaro to the party

This Sunday (14), the Liberal Party (PL) released a statement stating that the event of affiliation of president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) to the party, scheduled to take place on the 22nd of this month, was cancelled.

According to the text, the decision was taken “by mutual agreement” between the president of the party, Valdemar Costa Neto, and Bolsonaro, “after an intense exchange of messages at dawn.”

According to the direction of the legend, other dates for the event will be studied. The statement was released hours after Jair said that he still has “a lot to talk about” with Valdemar and that the “marriage” with the PL could “be delayed a little”.

Among the issues to be defined with Costa Neto are “conservative agendas” and foreign policy, according to Bolsonaro. “We still have many things to settle. For example: my and Valdemar’s speech on issues of conservative agendas, on issues of national interest, on foreign affairs policy”, he said.

In addition to the conservative agendas, Jair stated that he “will not accept” support for a PSDB candidate in São Paulo. The acronym intends to support the candidacy of the deputy governor, Rodrigo Garcia, who is a member of the party. “We are not going to accept, for example, São Paulo supporting someone from the PSDB”, concluded Bolsonaro.

PL bumped into the #PocketCaro, the famous “Custo Bolsonaro”: the president wanted to impose the condition that the party would not participate in any coalition with the PT throughout Brazil, which compromised regional alliances and agreements across the country. Logically, PL discarded what was more toxic: pic.twitter.com/iHL5LNZ6p6 — Bruno Catini ❁ (@bcatini) November 14, 2021

know more

+ Video: Because of debt, a woman throws gasoline and sets fire to an elderly person

+ Specialist in real estate funds, Moise Politi explains what these investments are

+ Fighter becomes unrecognizable after being kicked in the face

+ Scientists discover causes of Alzheimer’s progression in the brain



+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence