Prince Charles employee resigns after scandal – News

A former personal assistant to Prince Charles has resigned as director of a foundation created by Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son over a scandal over his ties to a Saudi businessman.

Michael Fawcett is suspected of having used his influence to help Saudi businessman Mahfuz Marei Mubarak Bin Mahfuz — a generous donor to charities linked to the British monarchy — win a decoration, the Sunday Times and Mail on Sunday revealed in early September .

According to a spokesman for the institution, “he has resigned as director general of the Foundation of the Prince”.

Mahfouz, 51, was named commander of the British Empire by Prince Charles at a private ceremony at Buckingham Palace in November 2016, according to the Sunday Times. The event has not been published on the official list of actual engagements.

According to the newspaper, obtaining this distinction was an important support for the Saudi’s request for British citizenship.

The Sunday Times reported that Mahfuz, who denies any responsibility, would have donated large sums of money to restoration projects in the interest of the Prince of Wales.

Michael Fawcett had temporarily stepped down from the post of director general of the Prince’s Foundation (The Prince’s Foundation), which he had held since 2018. Now his departure is final.