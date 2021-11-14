Last Thursday (11), there was the disclosure of a provisional administrative decision by the Santa Catarina Procon. In short, the entity suspended the activities of the Pan bank, after 2,600 thousand complaints. According to the complaints, the institution provides payroll-deductible loans without the consumer’s request.

Procon suspends Banco Pan activities after 2,600 complaints

According to Procon-SC, the bank can only open again and serve the public after it has resolved all ongoing complaints. Banco Pan said that it is investigating the situation, together with the responsible bodies.

According to Procon, “The company simply debits an amount from the consumer’s account, as if it had applied for a loan. And it deducts monthly from the payroll, including interest and financial charges for an operation that, if you want, was authorized”. Furthermore, if the institution fails to comply with the measure, it will be subject to a daily fine of up to R$ 100,000. It will also answer for the crime of disobedience, as provided for in the Penal Code. When contacted, Banco Pan gave the following response: “Banco PAN has not yet had access to the content of the precautionary measure informed in the report, but since it became aware of the fact by the press, it has been investigating with the responsible bodies. PAN highlights its position of respect for customers and is available in all of its service channels.”

Image: Banco Pan website.