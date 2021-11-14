Promoter explains GP name change for “São Paulo’s new relationship with F1”

Lewis Hamilton was one of the big names in this Saturday’s sprint race at Interlagos (Video: F1)

The return of Formula 1 to Brazil is with a new promoter. After years of management with Tamas Rohoniy, the organization of the now São Paulo GP is in the hands of Alan Adler, the event’s new CEO. The native of Rio de Janeiro, known for his career in yachting that has earned him two world titles and participation in three Olympic Games, spoke with the team from BIG PRIZE with exclusivity this weekend in Interlagos and spoke about one of the points that draws the most attention to the public.

Adler explained the change of nomenclature from “Brazil GP” to “São Paulo GP”. Recently, there was an unsuccessful attempt to take the Worlds back to Rio de Janeiro, with the right to an exclusivity agreement with the head of F1, led until 2020 by Chase Carey, but the Deodoro race track project hasn’t even left the paper. which foresaw the deforestation of a large part of the Camboatá Forest, in Rio de Janeiro.

“This change has many elements besides the GP name. It is a new moment in Formula 1, a new relationship between São Paulo and Formula 1. Nowadays, we know that investments are not low for cities that want to host a GP, so São Paulo has taken on this responsibility, this commitment to seriousness and, therefore, deserves to have your name at the event because you usually have the naming rights and São Paulo is here to stay for many years as the name of the Formula 1 event here in Interlagos”, he declared.

Lando Norris in action in the sprint race (Photo: McLaren)

São Paulo was one of the stages of the sprint race, a novelty in Formula 1 for 2021, and the expectation for Sunday is for an even bigger event. Alan spoke about the expectations for the GP, which gained large proportions and very high demand with ticket sales.

“We expect a full house, we work with the number of 150 thousand people to surpass the year 2019. There are many factors: first, the nostalgia for Formula 1, and the second point is that we are seeing an incredible season, F1 is going through a special moment . If they had more tickets, they would have more sales, but we reached the speedway capacity with comfort and safety for the public. The Band is a chapter apart with its broadcast, it has really embraced the product and is doing incredible, sensational coverage. Today, F1 fans can see a complete grid”, he added.

O BIG PRIZE follows the São Paulo GP ‘in loco’ in Interlagos with journalists Fernando Silva and Gabriel Curty, as well as the entire team remotely. O GP also follows all weekend track activities LIVE and IN REAL TIME. The start is scheduled for 2 pm (GMT) on Sunday.

