Queen Elizabeth II cancels official ceremony on Sunday because of back problem | World

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, will not attend an official ceremony she would attend this Sunday (14), in London, due to a back problem, announced Buckingham Palace. “His Majesty is disappointed to miss the religious service,” the statement said. The event in central London is considered one of the most important appointments of the year.

The ceremony would be the queen’s first public engagement since she was advised to rest after spending a night in hospital in late October (see more in the video below).

According to international news agencies, a palace source said the monarch suffered a “sprained back” unrelated to the unspecified illness that caused Elizabeth II to be hospitalized last month.

At the time, doctors said that “preliminary examinations” were needed and recommended rest for a few days, which led to the cancellation of a trip to Northern Ireland.

The oldest monarch in the world, who has occupied the throne for seven decades, later missed events such as COP26 and an event to remember the British killed in wars, this Saturday night (13).

The source said the Queen hopes to continue with her official task schedule next week.

