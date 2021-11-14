Rafinha Bastos says that painting made by Luciano Huck was fake

Rafinha Bastos spoke out against presenter Luciano Huck. In an interview with PodCast channel, the comedian said that the Globo communicator was lying in the Lar Doce Lar picture. The comedian guaranteed that the old Caldeirão painting was fake.

“Huck fixed people’s houses in that painting, ‘Home Sweet Home’. He took the destroyed properties and renovated everything. I remade, painted and everything was beautiful. At the time, my ex-wife worked at a set design company and then this firm was hired to do the work. He quoted and hired companies!”, declared Rafinha.

“It’s one thing to build a house and another to build a set. This means that after two weeks, everything fell out. Luciano would go there, do that whole thing and three or four weeks later everything was already destroyed”, added the comedian.

Luciano Huck copies Silvio Santos

With Luciano Huck’s audience failure, Globo seeks new formats for “Domingão”. Among the ideas is copying paintings presented by Silvio Santos and Milton Neves. One of them is “City against City”. The program was presented by Silvio Santos and Gugu in the 1980s and 1990s.

In the negotiations, the frames “Porta da Esperança, Topa” or “No Topa” and “Roletrando” have already been rejected. The information is from the site Aqui Tem Gofoca.

