Raphael Veiga may repeat Gabriel Jesus’ brand in 2016

Best player in the Brazilian Championship in October, Raphael Veiga has been the highlight of Palmeiras in the current sequence of six consecutive victories. Scorer of five goals and an assist in the winning streak, the midfielder can repeat against Fluminense, at 18:15 (GMT) this Sunday, at Maracanã, a feat that was last achieved five years ago.

Veiga comes from three straight games swinging the opposing nets. There were two goals against Grêmio – a 3-1 victory -, one in a 2-0 victory over Santos and the other in a 4-0 rout over Atlético-GO, on Wednesday. The last Verdão player to score in four consecutive matches was Gabriel Jesus, in 2016.

On the occasion, Jesus scored two goals in the 2-0 triumph over América-MG, at Allianz Parque, one in the 2-1 defeat against Cruzeiro, in Mineirão, and two in the 4-0 rout over Figueirense, again in the Allianz Parque, and another in the 3-1 victory over Sport, in Ilha do retreat. The four games were valid for the Brazilian Championship.

Gabriel Jesus was the great name of Palmeiras in winning the Brasileirão in 2016. Elected the best player in the competition, the forward of the Brazilian team and Manchester City scored 12 goals and gave five assists in 27 games in that competition.

Raphael Veiga has similar numbers. So far, the midfielder has 10 goals and four assists in 28 matches in the 2021 Brazilian Championship. The 23 shirt is still the top scorer for Verdão this season, with 17 goals.

Palmeiras is the vice-leader of the Brasileirão with 58 points conquered after 31 games. The duel against Fluminense is valid for the 32nd round.