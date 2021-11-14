Rebeca Andrade says she is more nervous about F1 banner than Olympics: “Anxious” | formula 1

While dozens of fans took pictures of the Ferrari car parked in the Italian team’s pits in Interlagos, right behind them the Olympic champion strolled unnoticed by most Formula 1 fans in the early afternoon of this Sunday. Amidst the crowd, the 1.55m gymnast was stopped by just four VIPs, who also had access to the grid tour about an hour before the start. She was friendly, took selfies, smiled under the black mask that completed the look with denim shorts and a black t-shirt, the uniform of an ordinary person who is accompanying the race at the racecourse for the first time. Rebeca just couldn’t take her own photos, as the F1 security guards rushed her and everyone else out of the race to “not disturb the beginning of the race”, precisely the race that Rebeca herself will celebrate the champion, with the final banner.

1 of 4 Rebeca Andrade poses in the VIP area of ​​the Autodromo de Interlagos — Photo: Marcel Merguizo Rebeca Andrade poses in the VIP area of ​​the Autodromo de Interlagos — Photo: Marcel Merguizo

The gold and silver medals at the Tokyo Olympics did not come with the gymnast and they also do not help her calm down before she repeats the act previously done by Pelé and Gisele Bundchen in São Paulo. On the contrary, alongside coach Francisco Porath Neto, Chico, Rebeca said that this Sunday’s event makes her more nervous than her two Olympic participations, in 2016 and in July this year.

– I’m anxious. Eager to do it right. I looked for some videos because I want to do it right. I feel proud to be able to give this important banner. I asked if there would be people to help me, because I was nervous – Rebeca told the reporter ge, who walked through the boxes with the athlete.

2 of 4 Rebeca Andrade and coach Francisco Porath Neto pass in front of the Interlagos pits — Photo: Marcel Merguizo Rebeca Andrade and coach Francisco Porath Neto pass in front of the Interlagos pits — Photo: Marcel Merguizo

Rebeca will watch the race in a cabin, with free food and drink, in the VIP area of ​​the racecourse. On lap 69 from 71 pm this Sunday, the organizers will call her to position herself for the banner, which she has already rehearsed at home.

– Giving a flag is more difficult than competing in gymnastics. I’m more nervous than at the Olympics. Gymnastics I already do. This here I have never done before. Even more so with a lot of people looking at me, watching. That’s why I was training at home – said the Olympic and world champion.

3 of 4 Olympic champion gymnast Rebeca Andrade walks through the Formula 1 pits — Photo: Marcel Merguizo Olympic champion gymnast Rebeca Andrade walks through the Formula 1 pits — Photo: Marcel Merguizo

For the first time in Formula 1, Rebeca also said that she is not rooting for a specific driver or team. She was invited by the organization of the race. Idol in motorsport? She says she has Ayrton Senna, because of the way he behaved.

– I’m rooting for everyone here. As an athlete, I know how difficult it is to be here. And everything catches my attention, because in the Olympics and Worlds I’m very focused. But today I can come for a walk, it’s all very new. I’m having a lot of fun. I’ve already drunk, I’ve already eaten, I’ll be able to enjoy it because I’m not the one in there – he concluded.