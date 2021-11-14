Reconciliation? Aline and Dayane talk in “The Farm 13”: “I love you”

After spending days apart in “The Farm 13“, everything indicates that Dayane Mello and Aline Mineiro can return with the friendship of before. Despite the fights that took place during the early hours of this Saturday (13), the two had a small moment of peace this morning and even said they love each other. So, is there a way back?

“Come here, give your friend a hug“, he requested dayane seeing Aline passing through the kitchen. Although the ex-panicat told the bil During the party, he had no intention of talking to his fellow prisoner again, he decided to give the model a hug. However, she confessed to being upset.

“I’m p*** with you“, said the actress. “I am too, but it’s ok“, replied Day. Aline then continued to reinforce her anger and even called herself an idiot. “I’m an idiot. An idiot. with a capital I“, vented the actress. “Friend, you know I love you, right? You know that love and hate is a step, right?“, declared the former participant of the Grande Fratello Vip.

.@alinemineiro and @daymelloreal they hug in the kitchen and the model says, “You know that love and hate is a step, right?” 👀🤠 sign the @sigaplayplus and have access to 24-hour broadcast of #The farm with 9 unique signals: https://t.co/UpWImxSIbX pic.twitter.com/E86kegduks — PlayPlus (@FollowPlayPlus) November 13, 2021

Remember that this is not the first time that Aline fight and make up with his friends from “The Farm 13“. The same happened between her and Rico Melquiades this week. However, the actress confessed that she felt used by Dayane in some moments of the game. Has she changed her mind? In order not to miss any details of “The Farm 13“, just keep an eye on the POPline.

