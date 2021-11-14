Red Bull Bragantino runs over Fortaleza, ‘steals’ position and sleeps in the G4 – 11/13/2021

Red Bull Bragantino disenchanted and scored goals again after three games by beating Fortaleza, today (13), by 3-0, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista, in a match valid for the 32nd round of the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals . Helinho, Ytalo and Artur scored for Massa Bruta.

The result makes the team from São Paulo add 52 points and take the 4th position in the Brasileirão table, previously occupied by Fortaleza, who dropped to 5th, with 49 points and a game in hand. In the next round, Bragantino will face Grêmio, in Rio Grande do Sul, on Tuesday (16), at 18:00 (GMT). The following day, Fortaleza holds the Classic-Rey in front of Ceará, at 7 pm, at Arena Castelão.

It went well: Helinho can help in every way

Helinho scored, launched, pressured and assisted and suffered a penalty in the match. The first goal for Massa Bruta against Nabi Abi Chedid and the start of the play on the left side that resulted in the second goal came from him. The good performance even caught the attention of Juan Pablo Vojvoda, who singled out Tinga and Pikachu to “take care” of the attacker.

Bad: Benevenuto failed to mark

Even with the Fortaleza team having already faced teams that bet on an offensive line formed by three players, Marcelo Benevenuto was not in his best night. Despite having hit most of the passes, he failed in the marking that resulted in the two goals conceded by the team.

Valentín Depietri guarantees ownership with Vojvoda

Argentine striker Valentín Depietri apparently won the title in the team led by Juan Pablo Vojvoda. He made his debut in the last round, in a 1-1 draw with São Paulo, and in today’s match against Red Bull Bragantino, he was called up for the second time. Despite the defeat, he proved to be decisive in some plays.

Red Bull Bragantino goes from heaven to hell and back to heaven

Massa Bruta lived two distinct moments during the match and went from heaven to hell within minutes of difference. After managing to open the scoreboard at 3 of the first half and expand at 14, with an offensive line of three, the team began to be pressured and spent the second half of the game just defending and betting on a counterattack.

Despite the pressure reversal, the team recovered in some moments from new flaws in the Ceará defense and managed a penalty against Helinho, charged by Artur, to close the score 3-0. After that, coach Barbieri made some substitutions to close it. the goal factory and just guarantee the good result.

See the goals of Red Bull Bragantino

Fortaleza takes time to wake up at Nabi Abi Chedid

Leão do Pici needed two defensive failures and two goals conceded, still in the first half of the first half, to find itself in the game and start attacking. Before that, he couldn’t find himself in the lineup and hesitated at times, giving space for Red Bull Bragantino striker Helinho to play calmly. Despite the effort that came too late, he couldn’t equal the score.

Chronology

Helinho, from Red Bull Bragantino, opened the scoring after just 3 of the first half; 13 minutes later, Ytalo scored once more for the home team. On the way back to the second half, at 14 minutes, Titi hit Helinho’s arm and the penalty was called. Artur charged and Massa Bruta closed the score 3-0.

Almost a month without taking three goals

For 24 days Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team did not concede three goals in the same match. The last time was in the 4-0 defeat against Atlético Mineiro, on October 20th.

Gross Mass scores again after three games

Since the 1st of November, Red Bull Bragantino did not know what it was to swing the net. Before this victory against Fortaleza, the team had only managed to score against Sport, in a 3-0 triumph. Since then, there have been three defeats.

100 games for Red Bull Bragantino

The team’s second top scorer, Artur, with six goals, completed 100 games wearing Massa Bruta’s shirt in today’s match. It was announced in January 2020 after negotiating R$25 million with Palmeiras in a five-year contract with Bragança Paulista’s team.

DATASHEET:

RED BULL BRAGANTINO 3 x 0 FORTALEZA

Reason: 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship – Serie A

Local: Nabi Abi Chedid, Bragança (SP)

Date and time: 11/13/2021 (Saturday), at 7:00 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Rafael Traci

Assistants: Alex dos Santos Johnny Barros de Oliveira

Yellow cards: Bruno Melo (FOR), Lucas Lima (FOR), Depietri (FOR), Praxedes (BGT)

Goals: Helinho (BGT), at 3 of the first half; Ytalo (BGT), at 14 of the first half; Arthur (BGT), at 14 of the second half

Red Bull Bragantino: Cleiton, Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz, Edimar, Jadsom Silva, Eric Ramires (Luciano), Praxedes (Pedrinho), Artur, Ytalo (Alerrandro) and Helinho (Weverson). Technician: Maurice Barbieri

Strength: Marcelo Boeck, Tinga, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi, Bruno Melo, Felipe (Matheus Jussa), Éderson (Ronald), Yago Pikachu, Lucas Lima (Matheus Vargas), Depietri (Edinho) and Henríquez (Igor Torres). Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.