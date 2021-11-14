Red Bull nudges “incomprehensible speed” and fans Mercedes idol

Max Verstappen lamented the poor start he had in the sprint race for Red Bull de Interlagos (Photo: AFP)

The picture of the moment when Max Verstappen checked the rear wing of Lewis Hamilton’s car in Interlagos (Photo: Reproduction)

The Cold War between Mercedes and Red Bull won’t end in 2021 and who knows when it can end. After Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from qualifying at the São Paulo GP for a rear wing infraction, Christian Horner, head of Red Bull, left in between the lines that he believes Mercedes knows very well that it is doing something out of plumb to take advantage with straight speed. The message was right after the sprint race this Saturday (13).

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Horner did not openly accuse, but half a word is enough for half an expert. The head of the energy drinks team made it clear: he disagrees with the stewards that that wing infraction was on purpose in Hamilton’s car. Regarding Max Verstappen’s second place in the sprint race, he only regretted the start.

“To be honest, we didn’t have any surprises with what happened yesterday. You could see that Lewis’ straight line speed is incomprehensible. Already today, we missed the start. They took a risk with the soft tyres, we went on the medium and we had a problem with the gearshift timing, but we still scored two points. Let’s accept that, because tomorrow will be a different race, with much heat”, he stated.

Toto Woff and Christian Horner: increasingly distant (Photo: LAT Images/Mercedes)

Paddokkast #129: Everything you need to know about the São Paulo GP

“We’ve seen this draw for a few races. It started in Turkey and then in Mexico, we saw straight speeds: they were much faster at the end of the straight. We saw yesterday that it’s phenomenal, especially with the size of the rear wing we have on the car. What we have to do is focus on our own performance”, he continued.

“Something is preventing our car from having this speed, something must be happening. Physics doesn’t allow for the delta you need to achieve that speed, which is quite significant. Let’s try to understand what happened and go from there. It’s F1. The technical directive came and changed the technical procedures and then the rear wings were changed accordingly. Maybe we need another change in testing,” he concluded.

O BIG PRIZE follows the São Paulo GP ‘in loco’ in Interlagos with journalists Fernando Silva and Gabriel Curty, as well as the entire team remotely. O GP also follows all weekend track activities LIVE and IN REAL TIME. The start is scheduled for 2 pm (GMT) on Sunday.

F1 IN SÃO PAULO: ALL ABOUT THE SPRINT RACE IN INTERLAGOS | Briefing

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on twitter and on Instagram!

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of the BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.