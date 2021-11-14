Reduction in the value of Auxílio Brasil in 2023 could give the government BRL 46.5 billion for other expenses | Economy

If the value of the social benefit of the Auxílio Brasil program is reduced from 2022 to 2023, the government that takes office in 2023 may have, in the first year of its mandate, an additional budget slack of R$ 46.5 billion within the so-called spending ceiling, data show officers.

For the 2022 election year, the government foresees a temporary installment in order to be able to pay at least R$400 per family member of the social program. For 2023, the government’s initial forecast is R$ 217.17 per family — the value of the permanent benefit of Auxílio Brasil.

The possible opening of this billion dollar budget slack, which would also remain in the following years, however, depends on the approval of the PEC dos Precatório by the National Congress.

The text, which limits the payment of debts recognized by court rulings and changes its index, has already passed through the Chamber of Deputies, but still needs the approval of the Senate.

According to information from the Ministry of Citizenship, of the total budget of BRL 84.7 billion for Auxílio Brasil in 2022, only BRL 38.2 billion are fixed.

The remaining volume of resources, totaling R$46.5 billion, corresponds to the provisional budget, necessary to pay a minimum benefit of R$400 by the end of next year.

BRAZIL AID BUDGET IN 2022 (in BRL billion)

If the benefit amount is reduced from BRL 400, in 2022, to BRL 217.18 in the following year, the value of the provisional budget for next year (R$ 46.5 billion) will be automatically released for other expenses in 2023.

g1 asked the Ministry of Citizenship if the current forecast for the average social benefit of BRL 217.18 in 2023 could be changed by the government.

The ministry responded that the Auxílio Brasil budget in 2023 will only be defined based on the Annual Budget Law Project (PLOA), sent by the government to Congress in August 2022, “which will estimate the revenue and fix the Union’s expenditure for the cited financial year”.

Additional Spending Space

The additional space of R$ 46.5 billion in 2023, if released by the PEC dos Precatórios and by a reduction in the social benefit, may be freely allocated by the government in the annual budget proposal, which is later amended by the parliamentarians.

In the following years, as the value of court orders remains limited, as proposed in the National Congress, the billionaire space for expenses would remain open.

Asked by the g1 whether this does not represent a disrespect to the spending ceiling without a social contribution from 2023 onwards, the Federal Budget Secretariat, an agency of the Ministry of Economy, did not want to give an opinion.

The economic area only stated that “it is not yet possible to comment on the consequences and consequences of the PEC dos Precatórios, as the text is still under discussion in the National Congress.”

In October, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, previously opposed, confirmed the approval of the economic area to pierce the spending ceiling through changes in the precatório, according to him, to pay for Auxílio Brasil.

Analysts believe, however, that it would be possible to expand the new social program without changing the rules of court orders. The authorization to pierce the ceiling added tension to the markets, boosting the dollar and bank interest rates.

According to specialists consulted by the newspaper “O Globo”, the PEC dos Precatórios dismantles the control over public accounts and creates an “unpayable snowball” in judicial debts.

In the event that the PEC dos Precatórios does not pass Congress, the government is studying a plan B to maintain the Auxílio Brasil. According to journalist Andréia Sadi’s blog, the intention is to decree a new state of calamity and extend the emergency aid, which ends in November. In that case, the resources would all go to the vulnerable.

Secret Amendments inflated in 2021

Figures on this year’s budget execution show the commitment of parliamentarians to inflate their amendments (Budget resources directed by deputies to their political bases or home states).

At the end of last year, deputies and senators carried out maneuvers to expand in 2021 the parliamentary amendments without control and transparency, those of the so-called “secret budget”.

This type of amendment allows the identification of the budget agency, the action that will be developed and even the one favored by the money. However, the deputy who indicated the destination of the funds is hidden. The money is transferred in the figure of the Budget rapporteur, which varies from year to year.

After agreement, part of these amendments was still maintained, in the amount of R$ 16.8 billion in 2021. However, the secret amendments were the target of a recent veto by the Federal Supreme Court.