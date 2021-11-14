Regular gasoline in Ceará reaches the highest average value in 10 weeks

the liter of gasoline in Ceará Arrived to highest average value (R$ 6.966) in 10 weeks of a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), in the verification carried out at stations in Ceará from November 7th to this Saturday, November 13th, 2021.

The maximum price reaches R$ 7,209 in the municipality of Itapipoca. The minimum price of R$ 6.59 is found in Fortaleza, at the Nordeste Comercial de Alumínio & Petróleo Ltda. on Avenida Sargento Hermínio, 1176, in the Monte Castelo neighborhood, in the collection carried out last Wednesday, November 10th.

Compared to the latest ANP survey, the increase in the average value of a liter of gasoline is R$ 0.056. But compared to the week of September 5th to 11th this year, the price rises to R$0.979.

At the Parents, Ceará has the ninth highest average price among the 27 monitored units of the federation. The average fuel peak is found in Rio de Janeiro (R$7.237) and the lowest in Amapá (R$5.912).

In relation to the North East, gasoline at service stations in Ceará is the third most expensive. It is second only to Rio Grande do Norte (average of R$7.208 and maximum of R$7.299) and Piauí (average of R$7.204 and maximum of R$7.299).

Evolution of the average value of gasoline in Ceará per week

FROM 09/05/2021 TO 09/11/2021 – BRL 5.987

FROM 09/12/2021 TO 09/18/2021 – BRL 5.973

FROM 09/19/2021 TO 09/25/2021 – BRL 5.973

FROM 09/26/2021 TO 10/02/2021 – BRL 5.981

FROM 10/03/2021 TO 10/09/2021 – BRL 5.957

FROM 10/10/2021 TO 10/16/2021 – BRL 6,499

FROM 10/17/2021 TO 10/23/2021 – BRL 6.599

FROM 10/24/2021 TO 10/30/2021 – BRL 6,806

FROM 10/31/2021 TO 11/06/2021 – R$ 6.91

FROM 11/07/2021 TO 11/13/2021 – BRL 6.966

