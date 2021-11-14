Renato Augusto assesses Corinthians’ winning performance and comments on his return to midfield

This Saturday night was all Renato Augusto’s. Author of a great goal and a beautiful assist in Corinthians’ victory over Cuiabá, the number 8 shirt commented on his performance, which coincides with his return to the team’s midfield, no longer as a reference for the attack.

“Sometimes the game asks you for some situations, I started the game at 8, normal, in my position, then we switched to 4-2-3-1, I went a little ahead of 10, I ended up doing the goal and then a pass to Roger. We have to play according to what the game asks for, of course if I come a little further back I feel better, it’s my job, but as I said, I’m available. I want to help, I want what’s best for Corinthians and what’s best for the group“, explained Renato as he left the pitch, in an interview with the channel Premiere.

The triumph at the Neo Química Arena was important in Timão’s fight for a direct spot in the next Libertadores. With 50 points, the team alvinegra took the fifth position.

“I’m happy for having played a good game, happier for the win and that’s what I said, we’re looking for the goal of qualifying straight for the Libertadores. Today was another step, we took an important step, now it’s about resting that we have a very difficult game on Wednesday,” added the midfielder, who still rated Saturday’s performance as his best since returning to the club.

“I think I’m acquiring my physical part, of course I still don’t feel normal, but every game I’m feeling better and I hope to contribute even more”, concluded Renato.

