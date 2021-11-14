Renault Kwid will be the cheapest electric car in Brazil

Renault’s global CEO, Luca de Meo, said this Thursday (11), during a visit to the automaker’s factory in São José dos Pinhais (PR), that the electric version of the Kwid will arrive in Brazil in 2022 and possibly will be the car country’s cheapest in the category.

“The intention is precisely that [ser o carro elétrico com menor preço no Brasil]. It will still be an expensive product for most Brazilians, but it will also be an opportunity for many to have contact with electric cars. It will also be important for companies seeking to reduce their emissions as a whole”, said the executive, during an interview with journalists at the site.

Next year, the electric version of the Kwid should compete for the cheapest car position with the JAC e-JS1, currently the most affordable model in the country, costing around R$ 150,000. It should also be noted that the focus on launching the crossover is part of a new investment cycle for Renault in Brazil, which includes entry into more expensive categories and electrified models. That’s why the automaker announced, in September, the end of production of entry-level models like the Sandero and Logan.

“We want to grow again, but with a different philosophy than before. Let’s look for value instead of volume. Of course we don’t want to turn it into a niche brand because we are a popular brand by definition. But we want to focus on added value and offer higher level vehicles,” explained De Meo.

Kwid has everything to be the cheapest electric car in Brazil, said Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault (Renault/Courtesy)

Technical specifications

The Kwid that will arrive in Brazil is probably the Renault City K-ZE, manufactured in partnership with Dongfeng under a variation of the CMF-A platform — in Europe, the model is also known as Dacia Spring Electric.

With a 33 kW engine, the electric version of the Kwid generates 44 hp — 26 less than the gasoline model — and delivers 12.75 mkgf of torque. Renault promises a range of 230 km on a WLTP mixed cycle and 305 km on an urban cycle, however, with a maximum speed of 105 km/h. To charge the battery with a capacity of 27.4 kWh by 80%, the driver needs 30 minutes on a 50 kW charger. The weight is 1,045 kg.

