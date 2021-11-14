Repercussion: see comments after approval of the final text of COP26 | Cop 26

The 26th United Nations climate conference (COP26) ended this Saturday (13) with the approval of a final text by nearly 200 countries. Some important points were closed: such as the passage about reducing the use of fossil fuels and the finalization of the Paris Agreement rulebook.

Fridays for Future activist

“#COP26 is over. Here’s a quick rundown: Blah, blah, blah. But the real work continues outside these halls. And we’ll never give up, never.”

vice-director of COPPE/UFRJ and members of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

“For Brazil, the great message that remains is the strength of external pressure, the importance of international relations, the pressure of society, because we entered the COP granddaughter very scared because of our image abroad, which is very bad, so , that all of this shows that we cannot ignore what is being discussed internationally”.

“I think we will have to look carefully at the issue of deforestation, the very strong message was clearly sent that this is important for the world, this is important for around 200 countries. It’s no use for Brazil, the president current, to judge that it is nonsense”.

executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, a network of more than 70 organizations

“When I get home tomorrow, I won’t be able to tell my daughter to be any less worried about the future. Despite some punctual advances, fundamental decisions were simply postponed, as if humanity had time to wait. The sense of urgency of the latest report by IPCC does not exist in the text approved by the conference.”

“It is no longer possible to measure the progress of the negotiation according to the ruler of the previous text. The only possible ruler is that of the science of the IPCC, and COP26 does not reflect the urgency seen in the report of the panel of UN climate scientists. who has his life and family at risk on an island in the Pacific or in the Northeast of Brazil, will be satisfied with the result”.

“One of the advances achieved by this conference was the definition of how the carbon markets will work, qualifying one of the most complex components of the Paris Agreement, which could support countries in the transition to a decarbonized economy. One of the biggest frustrations was the change in the final plenary of the elimination of coal power generation and subsidies to the fossil fuel sector, proposed by India, leaving only a gradual reduction. At this time, Alok Sharma – COP president, and several negotiators wept, knowing that the climate urgency did not bends to the times of multilateral processes.

Also in relation to the financing of US$ 100 billion/year, promised by developed countries, this COP did not achieve what was desired by developing countries, which also ended without properly considering the transfer of financial resources so that they can implement their mitigation and adaptation plans .

But perhaps the biggest disappointment is the fact that countries have not delivered enough climate commitments to put the world on the 1.5C course. This will be one of Egypt’s main missions ahead of COP27 at the end of 2022.”

UK Prime Minister

“There is still a lot more to do in the coming years. But today’s agreement is a big step and, decisively, we have the first international agreement to reduce coal and a roadmap to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. to COP26 (…) as the beginning of the end of climate change.”

