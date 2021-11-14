Repressed demands: SUS already facing | podcast

Because of underfunding, we are already working at the limit.

In the week that ends this Saturday (13), Brazil had the confirmation, in numbers, of the challenges that will be placed for the Unified Health System (SUS) in the coming years. After having reached the collapse of the covid-19 pandemic, the SUS will have to deal with the pent-up demand for other treatments.

In a technical note released on Tuesday (9), the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) reported that there was a decrease of 1.7 million hospitalizations for reasons not related to the coronavirus. The study, by the Monitora Covid-19 project, pointed out that the drop was almost 10%.

The comparison was made between the periods January 2018 to June 2019 and January 2020 to June 2021. All services were impacted, except the supply of medication. The most worrying scenario occurred in surgeries, which had a 53% reduction.

In the area of ​​respiratory diseases, the number of hospitalized people decreased by 37.7%. Attendances of this type for ailments of the digestive system fell 27.2%. In ophthalmology the decline was 34%. There was also a drop in health promotion and prevention actions and in clinical procedures.

Also according to Fiocruz’s analysis, the worst scenario was registered at the beginning of the pandemic and there was some recovery in the following months. Even so, previous levels have not yet returned.

This reality is already causing repercussions in the daily life of the healthcare units, according to family and community doctor Aristotle Cardona, from the National Network of Popular Doctors and Doctors.

“This has been around for a few months now, since we started to experience a scenario that pointed to a better moment”. He says that the patients themselves report that they stopped seeking health services during the pandemic.

The doctor remembers that appointments were suspended and entire complexes were destined to respond to the pandemic during this period. Aristotle also warns that Brazil will also have to deal with long-term patients, who manifest symptoms even after they are cured.

“We already pointed out, at the beginning of the pandemic, that this would come. In a way, it would be inevitable. But one thing that we also always say is that, due to underfunding, we work at the limit,” he says.

He points out that the pent-up demand comes to an already worn-out system, “we still live with uncertainties regarding the future (of the pandemic) and we see, over the last few months, a need to cope with a demand much greater than the SUS can handle it”.

Health crisis destabilized everything

The explicit relationship between the strain on the system due to the demands of the pandemic and the decrease in care for other diseases and conditions is even more evident in the analysis of the deaths that occurred in the period. Total deaths from non-covid causes increased in the worst months of the pandemic.

“The peaks of deaths observed in 2020 and 2021 coincide with the collapse and decrease in care for non-covid-19 causes during the epidemic process”, says the technical note from Fiocruz.

Some states and municipalities are already trying to create measures to make up for what was left behind. In the National Congress, a bill by the deputy, Gleisi Hoffmann (PT), provides for the SUS to use the emergency structure created during the pandemic period to meet the repressed demand for other assistance.

In an interview also this week, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that the ministry is seeking a budget to reverse the scenario and that the expectation is to rebalance supply and demand in the next year, but did not give details.

“Of course, it’s positive to hear this, but then to see that this becomes concrete actions, it’s more difficult. Also because, with all the problems we have with financing, things have only gotten worse in recent years”, says Aristotle Cardona , citing the spending ceiling that freezes investments in health for twenty years.

According to him, it is important to bear in mind that the damming will not be solved in the short term, “It is a demand that has accumulated over a long period and the services need to prepare for it”, he concludes.

