Researcher Daniel Marques Says Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse “is the Perfect Coup”

These days, kind of out of nowhere, a new word was added to our conversations: Metaverse. After releasing a video saying that Metaverse will be the “new internet” and the “mobile internet evolution”, Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire owner of Facebook, made everyone wonder: what the hell is this? The researcher at the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA) and professor at the Federal University of Recôncavo Baiano (UFRB), Daniel Marques, who researches digital culture, privacy and materiality of digital platforms, explains: these are “virtual environments that use technologies as an instrument of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality”. The idea is for this new internet to be like an online game we already know, full of interaction and well-made graphics, but a little more ‘futuristic’: with the help of Virtual Reality glasses, the user can almost live in the Metaverse, walking, interacting with other people, watching shows, visiting museums and even working. But what about our privacy and data protection, what about? What about interactions in flesh and blood? And what happens to the internet and social networks that we already know about? In this interview, Daniel talks about digital democracy, technological impediments to the realization of Metaverse, regulation of social networks and already says: “I don’t think Metaverse will become a reality”.

I think most people had never heard of Metaverse until recently. So, the first question is quite simple: what is a Metaverse?

It’s a simple question more or less, right? (laughter). There are several ways to answer this question. This Metaverse that we are talking about, related to Facebook is, as Facebook itself calls it, the “internet evolution”. In the institutional video on Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg said: “The Metaverse will be the evolution of the mobile internet”. Today, when we use the expression Metaverse, we are referring to virtual environments that mostly use Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality technologies as instruments.

What is the difference between Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality?

Virtual Reality is when the user uses some kind of apparatus to make an immersion, let’s say, almost complete in an environment. Today, when you wear those glasses, your entire vision is captured and you are transported to a virtual environment. Augmented Reality, on the other hand, is the idea of ​​using devices such as a cell phone camera to see things in the environment that are not there. And the Metaverse mixes a little of these two things.

And will it be necessary to use these devices, such as glasses, to access the internet? Do you think it would be practical to use these tools on a daily basis when the Metaverse becomes a reality?

Well, there are two questions: the first question is, I don’t think Metaverse will become a reality. I think it will fail miserably (laughs). I’m very critical of this Metaverse idea, and I think there are several reasons for this. But, a priori, yes, the idea is that, for you to engage in that, you need specific instruments. It’s a strange thing even if you put on virtual reality glasses. Even though they’ve gotten smaller, much more ergonomic, it’s still a mess. Facebook hints that their idea is to turn this into a not-so-intrusive, more commercially palatable technology so you don’t need any hassle to be a part of it. And the institutional video on Facebook also suggests that you will have other ways to be part of the Metaverse, you don’t necessarily need a Virtual Reality glasses. You’re going to have your cell phone, Augmented Reality, so… it looks like they’re combining everything to try to sell this idea that the Metaverse is possible. But, as I said, I don’t think the Metaverse will materialize, at least not as these companies are imagining.

Why?

In reality, we already live in a Metaverse. Think about it if you can carry out your daily life, live, work, relate to people, without depending on Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft, which are the big five? We are already very inserted. 30 years ago, when the internet started to become popular, people created this idea of ​​cyberspace, that there is a real world and a cyberspace where you will have a second life. However, as time went by, the internet and the physical world became inseparable. An example of this was when Facebook crashed recently. How many people didn’t lose money that day because they couldn’t serve customers through social media? We are already connected in a very powerful way, very difficult to disconnect. And, at that moment, the Metaverse creates this idea of ​​liberation, this vision that it is a dreamlike place, it seems, Pasargada, where people go to free themselves from the problems of the world. But if you think about it, it’s literally a Matrix, and people voluntarily go to the Matrix.

They promise freer internet, as you said, but it seems the other way around. Is this freedom a promise that must remain a promise?

Totally. Why has Facebook recently changed its main company name to Meta? We are living in a time when people are paying more attention to the social role that these big technology companies have in the world. If you think about transferring our entire social life to a virtual environment, this environment will not be random, it will be a private environment that belongs to mega corporations that have specific political interests. And it seems that more and more people and states are aware that we need to look at this. Several democracies around the world have been threatened in recent years because we don’t know how to deal with how these platforms work. There are some authors who use the expression “Data Colonialism” to refer to how these platforms colonize people’s social lives. Until a certain point, people related in one way. Now it’s through Facebook. You had a form of relationship and the network arrived and expropriated that: “Now it’s through me, because I need to capitalize on these relationships that produce data and help me sell advertising.” And it seems to me that Metaverse wants to expand this process, you will need to be inserted all the time. You go to concerts, museums, shows… then, see that everything is being covered by this Metaverse project. If you think about it, this is the perfect scam, because you’re attaching people’s lives almost entirely to platforms. The potential of this for producing big data, data intelligence and capitalization is daunting.

Today, there is already a lot of talk about how the internet, especially social networks, makes people sick – it helps to foster problems of self-esteem, anxiety and eating disorders, for example. And it still has the facility to broadcast and spread false news. How should the Metaverse handle this? Is there a way to fight it?

I think that all the problems we already have with the internet today tend to be amplified with Metaverse. Fake news, anxiety-related problems, depression… why is this hard to fight? Because we are not clear on how these platforms work for proprietary reasons. We don’t have access, let’s say, to the Instagram feed algorithm to know why the fitness blogger appears more often than your aunt, for example. Even for us, who research this, it is difficult to elaborate theories because, as it has a proprietary logic, it is difficult to access. And these issues are actually how these platforms capitalize. See how many years it took us to struggle with platforms before they actually made some decision about important political actors in the world, like, for example, Trump. It took the crowd to invade the Capitol and Trump to challenge the elections for Twitter to take the decision to ban him. There came a time when public opinion could no longer be ignored. But for platforms, engagement is the big fuel. And what produces engagement? Controversy, fight, gossip. Our “lucky” is that public opinion has started to turn the key. The problem with fake news is not only the user who is innocent and shares on WhatsApp, nor who creates it. The problem is also in the platform system that facilitates this behavior.

Another interesting point is about the rules that will govern this universe. It is very common that, in the gamer universe, women are harassed, threatened with rape and ridiculed by users. Will there be any really effective way to curb these behaviors?

The first thing for us to think about is that we have to lose our fear of regulation. An idea was created that any type of intervention will constrain the ability of companies to innovate. It looks like the government is going there to screw it up. So, when it comes to regulation, Silicon Valley is in an uproar, and this has a lot to do with this neoliberal idea that you have to leave everything in the hands of the market for technology to develop, and that to the detriment of any thing. Therefore, we tend to act after the problem occurs. If you take, for example, the General Data Protection Law, which is the legislation we have here in Brazil, it talks about how to deal with data after it is collected. We only discussed very little about the before. Why would a person put themselves in a situation of allowing their data to be collected? She doesn’t make this decision autonomously, that’s a big fallacy. I no longer have a choice between having a Google account or not. The first point is this, we need to start demystifying the regulation and looking at it even during the process of developing the new tools. We can’t just let the Metaverse be launched and hope for the best to happen. And I don’t trust the ability of a platform to do an internal audit. The main challenge we have in creating more democratic digital environments is to think seriously about auditing and regulatory strategies. The big impediment to this is that we are dealing with large corporations that have greater economic and political capital than countries. Sometimes, we have legislation that favors these platforms more than they disfavor them.

And Brazil? Do you think Brazil is going on a good path in terms of data protection?

I think the General Data Protection Law is solid, adequate, the result of a lot of work by the scientific community, the organized civil community. But we have a huge problem, which is how to exercise the law. And, unfortunately, we now have a federal government that has no interest in using the law properly. For example, the Federal Government has used the law several times to justify the confidentiality of information that should not be confidential. So, there is a misrepresentation in the use of this legislation.

When the internet started to become popular in Brazil, there was a lot of talk about digital democracy and access for all. But even today, there is a lot of inequality: in this period of pandemic, for example, many students were unable to follow the virtual classes because they did not have access to the internet, especially those who live in rural areas. Will the Metaverse, which must require a much more powerful internet and state-of-the-art devices to function, widen this abyss?

I think so. I’m a professor at UFRB, and UFRB is a university in the countryside, we have a student profile from a very fragile socio-economic layer, and I can count on my fingers the number of students I have with good internet access and equipment that don’t be a cell phone to study. This right demonstrates this problem. I think this is a major obstacle to the implementation of this Metaverse vision.

The social networks we know today are supposed to be free. If we have access to Wi-Fi, we can have an Instagram, a Facebook. But not the Metaverse, it seems to be much more expensive.

Exactly, then this creates a class problem too. We still live in a world marked by an absurd technological inequality. In Brazil, internet access is not a reality as people say. Who will be able to access this?



