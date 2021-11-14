Resumption of sporting events revives economy in Rio and fills hotels

The return of the Rio de Janeiro 2021 Half Marathon, which takes place this Sunday (14), and the Marathon on Monday (15), marks the resumption of major sporting events in the city and has a very positive impact on tourism and the services sector of Rio de Janeiro. According to data from the Brazilian Association of Hotels in Rio de Janeiro (ABIH-RJ), the city’s hotel chain has 95% occupancy, this period being the best long holiday of 2021 for the sector.

With the acceleration of vaccination and the resumption of large-scale events, the economy of the city and the state is in full swing and is trying to recover from the damage caused by the pandemic. The services sector, according to data from the municipal secretariat for Economic Development, responsible for 86.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the capital, is encouraged by the arrival of tourists, many of them attracted by the sporting competitions of the long holiday.

As Rio’s economy is very focused on service provision, according to September data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged), the state is the only one in the federation that has not recovered all formal jobs compared to the level pre-pandemic. However, the difference for 2019 is 451 jobs and the expectation is to recover them by the end of the year.

According to the organization of the Marathon, there are a total of 20,114 athletes registered for the events, 101 (0.5%) of which are foreigners, 6,470 (32%) from outside the state of Rio de Janeiro and 13,543 (67%) from Rio de Janeiro.

ABIH-RJ also registered high demand in other regions due to the holiday. Among them, the following stand out: Ipanema and Leblon (97.17%), Centro (95.53%), Flamengo and Botafogo (94.77%), Barra da Tijuca and São Conrado (94.26%) and Leme and Copacabana (94.10%).

The Rio 2021 Marathon celebrates the achievement, for the second consecutive time, of Rio de Janeiro as the main destination in South America in sports tourism. The title was awarded by the World Travel Awards, a global initiative that is considered the Oscar of the tourism sector. Rio de Janeiro overtook destinations such as Buenos Aires and Bariloche, in Argentina; and Lima, Peru.

The 2021 Half Marathon will start at Praia do Leblon and will follow the path known by the runners along the shores of Leblon, Ipanema, Copacabana, Botafogo and Flamengo until the Historic Center, from where they return to the finish line at Aterro do Flamengo. The start will be given from 5 am and the competitor will cover 21 km.

For the Marathon, athletes will cover 42.195 km. But the competition will also have 5 km and 10 km events. The marathon starts at 5 am, on Avenida Infante Dom Henrique, in Aterro do Flamengo, the same location as the arrivals. The 5 km and 10 km will be played from 9 am.

For the face-to-face test, a robust sanitary protocol was created – elaborated by the medical staff of the Marathon and endorsed by the Municipal Health Department and racing bodies, such as proof of vaccine and PCR tests. The athlete, amateur or not, must be immunized with two doses of the vaccine or a single dose, in the case of Janssen, applied until November 1st. If the runner has not been able to take the 2nd dose by the date mentioned, the runner may present the result of the PCR or SARS-CoV-2 antigen test performed up to 48 hours prior to kit delivery.

*intern under the supervision of Maria Mazzei