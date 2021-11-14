Rger Guedes equals J in Corinthians’ artillery in the Brazilian Championship; see list

Forward Róger Guedes was one of those responsible for Corinthians’ victory over Cuiabá last Saturday. The 123 shirt reached the mark of six goals for Timão, and drew with Jô in the club’s top scorer in the 2021 Brazilian Championship.

So far, Róger has played 14 games with the alvinegra shirt. The player shook the opposing network right on his debut, against Juventude, at Neo Química Arena. Interestingly, the other five goals were also scored at the stadium in Itaquera. Namely, two of them were against Palmeiras, and the remaining three took place in the games against Bahia, Chapecoense and Cuiabá.

Center forward Jô has the same six goals scored as the penultimate reinforcement of the season. However, the 77 shirt entered the field 26 times for the main national competition, 12 games more than Guedes. Against Cuiabá, the 34-year-old player, by the way, was again selected as a starter after five rounds.

Alternating between the bench and the list of 11 starting athletes, Jô has gone almost two months without completing 90 minutes on the field. In the match against the team from Mato Grosso, he was substituted 25 minutes into the second half, when coach Sylvinho opted for the entry of Gustavo Silva in his place. The last time he didn’t leave the field for a teammate was against América Mineiro, on September 19th.

Still on the artillery of the Parque São Jorge club in Brasileirão, both attackers have a safe distance to the vice-leaders. Among them, even, are the other two reinforcements of the season. Thus, Renato Augusto and Giuliano appear with the same three goals scored by Roni and Adson, young people coming from the base of Timão.

Corinthians Artillery at Brasileirão 2021

See more at: Rger Guedes, Campeonato Brasileiro and Artillery of Corinthians.