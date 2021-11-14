Rico Melquiades is the target of homophobic comment by Gui Araujo

After making plans to place Rich Melquiades in the next Roça, MC GUI, Bil Araújo, Dynho Alves and Gui Araujo talked in the pool of The Farm 13 about the number of participants left in the confinement, when the businessman made a homophobic comment about the comedian: “Four and a half men”.

“C#r#lhom, it’s just us, huh”, commented the singer. “From 21?”, asked the physical educator. “11 men or 10?”, asked the funkeiro. “10 men and 11 women, then another woman entered”, explained the dancer. “10 men and 11 women”, reaffirmed the Farmer.

“This season is like this, four and a half men”, fired the ex-On Vacation with the Ex insinuating that the digital influencer would not be a complete man for being homosexual. “We are on extinction”, continued Lary Bottino’s friend. “In extinction, believe me”, agreed MC Mirella’s husband.

As she listened to the men talking, Valentina Francavilla smiled silently. Afterwards, Aline Mineiro’s friend left the headquarters to record the TikTok activity and went over the tasks he needed to accomplish with Bil Araujo. “The last fields, your week, if your strategy has changed and talk a little about the 2000s”, explained the capixaba.

