Rico talks about Dayane’s lawsuit and involves Record

It seems that the fight between Rich Melquiades and Dayane Mello it wasn’t just flash in the pan, as many people think. After Day claimed that “her lawyers would act” after she was called a bigot, Rico revealed that he was not afraid of going to court.

in conversation with Aline Mineiro, Rico said that he knows of the existence of the videos that prove his accusations and is calm.

“She came like ‘I’ll sue you. You will have to prove it’. I said ‘oxy, what else is video’. She’s saying I’m lying,” said Rico.

“It’s just that this topic for you to raise is very heavy”, warned Aline Mineiro. “But I have video. She said. That’s what she said. Record is obligated to give me the videos”, said Rico, already thinking about a possible process.

“How can she have the nerve to say that she didn’t speak?”, concluded the comedian.

This Saturday, while at the gym with MC Gui and Dynho Alves, Dayane said he doesn’t think about “letting go”.

“What he (Rico) said yesterday, I’m leaving here, I’m going to file a lawsuit against this boy, who you don’t understand”, he said.

“Okay, fine, but tell me I’m a racist, man. Saying I keep talking bad about girls. I don’t know where he gets it, he wants to defame me. A person who wants to destroy you. Sol (Solange Gomes) said something very right yesterday. He wants to put some speeches on the agenda here,” added the model.

Dayane also stated that Rico played with something very serious: “Because for me this is playing. Playing, playing with malice, about something really serious”, concluded.

