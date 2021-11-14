Rodrigo Lombardi appears with a ‘hurt’ face and fans ask: ‘Secret Truths, confirm?’ | Television

Rodrigo Lombardi appears with a bruised faceInternet Playback
Published 11/13/2021 2:50 PM
Rio – Rodrigo Lombardi left his followers agitated, this Friday (12), when he published a photo in which he appears with his face made up to simulate injuries. In the comments of the Instagram post, fans and friends returned to speculate a possible return of his character Alex in “Secret Truths 2”.
A few hours later, the actor returned to the social network to make it clear that he will reprise his role in the soap opera shown on Globoplay. “Let me explain, this photo is from a feature film that I just finished and that will already be around for you to watch. This isn’t Alex! It’s Roberto”, warned Rodrigo. The heartthrob still ended the post in a good-natured way: “Obs: Tatá Werneck came closer!”
Check out the publication: