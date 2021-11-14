Rodrigo Lombardi appears with a ‘hurt’ face and fans ask: ‘Secret Truths, confirm?’ | Television



Rodrigo Lombardi appears with a bruised face – Internet Playback

Rodrigo Lombardi appears with a bruised faceInternet Playback

Published 11/13/2021 2:50 PM

Rio – Rodrigo Lombardi left his followers agitated, this Friday (12), when he published a photo in which he appears with his face made up to simulate injuries. In the comments of the Instagram post, fans and friends returned to speculate a possible return of his character Alex in “Secret Truths 2”.

“Secret Truths, confirm? Just between us here,” wrote actor Selton Mello. “Alex is coming,” fired a netizen about the manager who dies in the first season of Walcyr Carrasco’s serial, after being shot by Angel (Camila Queiroz). “Rodrigo, if it’s not Alex I’ll have something and you’ll have to pay my psychologist,” joked another follower. Tatá Werneck also gave an unusual guess about what the photo shared by Lombardi was about: “Rinitis?”, asked the comedian.

A few hours later, the actor returned to the social network to make it clear that he will reprise his role in the soap opera shown on Globoplay. “Let me explain, this photo is from a feature film that I just finished and that will already be around for you to watch. This isn’t Alex! It’s Roberto”, warned Rodrigo. The heartthrob still ended the post in a good-natured way: “Obs: Tatá Werneck came closer!”